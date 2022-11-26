The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 27, 2022

There are a few astrological happenings taking place this day that affect love and romance for three zodiac signs.

So, which three zodiac signs in astrology will be the luckiest in love on November 27, 2022?

It's always nice to have our Moon in Aquarius because it gives us the freedom to think on our own, and to believe in our dreams. This transit is helpful to families as well as it is very beneficial for those in romantic relationships.

But what really takes this day over the edge, in a positive way, is the assistant transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, which basically tells us that we can do anything we want. We are not prohibited today, nor are we pummeled by obstacles; we are free to make good choices, and thankfully, we will.

This kind of good feeling extends into how we treat our loved ones.

Maybe we're in the spirit of Thanksgiving and we're still feeling all the gratitude for simply being alive and making it this far, but that general attitude of good cheer and amicable warmth is what will drive us to be closer to our partners, perhaps more so than ever before.

The Moon in Aquarius is a beautiful transit, and it is especially nice to have it in our orbit if we are people who are in love.

There will be no fights today. No caustic words or bad decisions. We WANT to be kind, and we don't want to go back on that.

We want the ease of knowing we don't have to work so overly hard just to maintain some semblance of calm in our relationships we want to just be able to sink into them, feel the love, and fall deeply asleep in the arms of the person who promises us blissful, happy love.

Today is that day, and some zodiac signs will help me to enjoy this very sweet experience.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 27, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The truth about being a Taurus is that you really don't want to have to work too hard at anything, even love. That's why today makes you feel right at home in your zodiac sign because your sign also happens to work very well with the Aquarius Moon, which basically tells the people of Earth to chill.

The pressure is off today, Taurus. You can kick back and relax, knowing that you and your romantic partner will be spending time together, and having some good old-fashioned fun.

Now, fun is something you wake up for, and that is also one of the reasons you chose the person you are with; they are just like you. It's not like you need a 'mini-me' for a mate, but it certainly doesn't hurt to be in a relationship with someone who is totally into doing everything you want to do. Welcome to today. Have a blast.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Love is a very specific thing for you, and if you don't get it right then it isn't love, or, at least it isn't what you are willing to settle for. Today, during the Moon in Aquarius, you will make a firm decision to release your stranglehold on what love needs to look like. This means that you are about to change, and this change is what's going to attract positive energy and good luck.

Being that you've always been so rigid when it comes to love...and being that you've seen what rigidity does to a relationship, you will be struck with the idea that it might be a good idea to relax a bit.

Maybe if you just gave in to the 'live and let live idea, you'd be happier and much more relaxed. Well, that's about to happen today, Gemini. You don't need to cling to the strict rules you made when you were very young. Open up your horizons...let love in!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always been an open-minded person, so experiencing the influence of the Moon in Aquarius is an affirmation of something you already know: it's good to be in love. You have crossed a threshold in your life, Libra, and you don't feel the need to go back over the spoils. You have decided that it's better for you to take things lighter, that you don't need to polarize everything, as there are gray areas in everything including the universe.

What all this basically implies is that you have matured in love and now, starting on this day, November 27, you are ready to commit. That is huge, being that you are somewhat of a commitment-phobe. No more of that.

What is life worth if you set yourself up with so many impossible standards to live up to, especially in love? Why waste time? Get yourself back to love. Treat yourself like a god, Libra. Go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.