The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 27, 2022

Some zodiac signs will have great days, but three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 27, 2022, won't.

What is happening in today's astrology forecast that would create friction for three zodiac signs in astrology?

Today we will be working with the forces of nature known as Moon sextile Pluto conjunct Neptune. That's a lot of mental energy going on there, and on this day, November 27, we could push it too far by directing that energy toward thoughts we might be better off NOT thinking.

While it's hard to divert one's own thinking if it could ever be possible, today is the day to start trying. Today is the day when many of us get something into our minds could be an old memory, a vision of someone who disturbs us, or even a nightmare that triggers us into overthinking, and the more we think, the worse it gets.

A quick anecdote taken from my own life: I met a Great Being once, a Hindu saint. She told me that if my mind disturbs me, or if I meet a person who sets my mind into a disturbing pattern, then I should silently repeat the mantra, "Om Namah Shivaya" inside my mind while ignoring both the person and the thoughts.

Today brings on that kind of experience, and if you aren't up for repeating the mantra, you might want to do something similar. For the signs who are most affected by Moon sextile Pluto conjunct Neptune, your best bet would be to smile, nod, and shift your thinking to that of something you love.

Distract yourself, signs. If it's too dark for you, then find the light inside—and turn it on!

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on November 27, 2022?

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You already spend too much time in your head, which is why today is practically going to push you over the edge. The saving grace here is your own intelligence; you know you're doing this to yourself, this overthinking thing.

During Moon sextile Pluto conjunct Neptune, your thoughts will be on something of the past — something that has nothing to do with today or the present, and it is something you also know doesn't do you anything but waste your time.

Yet, your darker thoughts are alluring and you will indulge in them, no matter how unhappy they make you. It's like you are punishing yourself today, for something that you aren't even responsible for. You carry around guilt, and on this day, it manifests as bad memories and weighty mind trips.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today will bring you random thoughts of the past that will act like lures on a fishhook...if you dare show interest, you'll be snagged, and then, all we are hopeless. What's going on is that you are bored and looking for something to focus on. Being that humans love to gravitate toward the darker corners of their own minds, so, too, will you, and what you will find will be both meaningless and angering.

You have no right doing this to yourself, and yet, during Moon sextile Pluto conjunct Neptune, you won't be able to help it. It's as if you want to be in pain today; you want to go over bad memories just to feel alive. Or, perhaps it's just because you really are bored at this time of the year, and you need an outlet for your curiosity and your mind. Overthinking is what today brings you in heavy doses.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Unlike Scorpio, you are not bored, nor are you looking for a suitable negative distraction to fulfill your day. No, instead, what's eating you today, Pisces, is that you feel you can't escape the dreaded feeling that you aren't living the life you should be.

While that sounds enormous and a little 'too' much more than you bargained for on this day, the transits of Moon sextile Pluto conjunct Neptune will prod you into thinking you should be doing something else with your life.

Regret and sadness accompany you today, but on some deeper level, you recognize that this is just a mood and not any kind of cosmic calling.

It's just a mood and you do get into them on occasion. All is well in your world, Pisces. Try not to create disaster scenarios where there are none.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.