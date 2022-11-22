The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 23, 2022

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on November 23, 2022, according to astrology? What is happening that makes things tougher than usual on Wednesday?

The only thing that's going to cause any kind of an upset today lies in the fact that whenever we have the dynamic duo of Moon trine Neptune and the Moon sextile Pluto we have what we would call 'trouble.'

Between these two transits, we're looking at how we will be getting in our own way to prevent ourselves from believing in our own dreams.

We might have gotten away with it, but we also just happen to have Jupiter going direct today, which means that it will influence whatever else is going on in our lives by expanding on it and making it bigger.

So, let's break it down: Jupiter direct is going to make everything that we are already worried about seem bigger and even more important or more threatening than it is.

That is how today becomes a troubling day. It's not the kind of day that leads to bad choices or even a future of dread, but it is the kind of day that makes us second guess what we already have, and as we all know, that could be a very bad decision to make. Our lives are fine, 'as is,' however, today makes us think we need more.

This is how Jupiter stirs the pot. Jupiter and Sagittarius are bringers of hope and optimism, however, they need focus material, and unfortunately, with the Neptune and Pluto influence tucked in there, the focus tends to go to the things we doubt and fear.

So, today may feel rough for a few zodiac signs in astrology as we will see some of our fears manifest as reality if only for a day.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscope on November 23, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's one thing that Sagittarius season brings out in everyone, it's the truth, and telling the truth might end up being a very scary thing for you. This is the season of honesty and communication; what makes today rough for you is that you will speak the truth to someone who will, in turn, become very hurt by your omission.

Speaking the truth is never a bad idea, but timing is key here, and that, unfortunately, is where you go wrong. You may have even practiced what you want to say to this person, and it may have sounded good and acceptable, but by the time you deliver this truth to whoever this person is, it will go sour, as your delivery isn't as smooth as you thought it might be.

If you are about to drop a bomb on your romantic partner, then do it with compassion. Don't just drop and run; stick around for the soothing, as they will definitely need it.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You love the buzz that comes along with Sagittarius season as it always seems to make you feel happier. Today doesn't change any of that, but it might end up with you doing something you didn't necessarily want to do, and that action has something to do with your love life.

While all seems smooth in the relationship, there will be disturbances caused by Pluto's transit energy, and this might make you a little snappier than you'd like to be. You want to play a positive role in the creation of a good, solid love story, and yet today you are doubting yourself to the point where you may even shed a tear.

You are frustrated by things that you cannot put a finger on, and these 'things' may not necessarily have anything to do with the person you are focused on. You want to love them, but today has you feeling more like sparring. Romance is not in your bag, today.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today puts you in the heart of someone else's argument, and whether you want to be involved or not, you will be. This is how Neptune and Pluto work in your world, on this day, November 23, 2022.

What's going on is that, while you are taking in all of the blissful Jupiter-Sagittarius energy, there are people around you who seem to desperately need your opinion and advice on certain matters.

To be polite, you'll offer whatever you can, and just as soon as you think you can walk away, like The Godfather, they will drag you back in again, but this time, it won't be in your opinion; it will be to argue your opinion.

It's as if you can't get a break today. All you've done is give people what they want, and today you find that they still want more and more of you. Pluto is waiting around the corner for you, Aquarius; it's waiting to put you into a foul mood. See if you can avoid surrendering.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.