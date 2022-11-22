The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Change For Love During The Moon Square Saturn On November 22, 2022

Every zodiac sign has at one point in time refuses to change for love, and when the Moon squares Saturn on November 22, 2022, these three are the worst.

There comes a time in every relationship when we evaluate the rules and regulations that we've established during the time we've been with our mate.

As life goes on, we tend to change, and in relationships, we sometimes want our partners to change as well. Sometimes we ask for too much; perhaps we wish for our partners to become entirely different people and so we pressure them into doing things they wouldn't do ordinarily.

And, sometimes we are the ones who feel the pressure. It happens all the time, especially between couples who've been together a long time.

If we can't accept our partners as is, we try to change them. Do we, ourselves, enjoy being changed, or rather, forced to change into someone we are not?

No, we do not. And during the Moon Square Saturn, we will see this happen, as we begin to notice that our partners seem less than pleased with the person we are...and have always been.

Certain zodiac signs will feel this more than other signs, in fact.

During the Moon Square Saturn, we will use that Saturn energy and we will say no to our mates. Yes, they are trying to change us, and no, we aren't about to do that...for anyone.

It's not that we're stuck or cramped or unable to change, it's that we know what's best for us and even a romantic partner doesn't have the right to change us to suit their personality.

And so, today is the day we let it be known: we're not changing for love, for them, for work, for anything. We are happy 'as is and if they are not happy with that, then that one's on them. Your move, signs.

The three zodiac signs who refuse to change for love during the Moon square Saturn on November 22, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's taken you so long to just come to the place where you accept yourself 'as is' and now that you're there, you know how cool it is. Being you, being Taurus...it's the world's greatest experience. You finally love your body, your mind, and the way you go about doing things in the world.

You're always open to improvement, but you are not open to becoming someone's ideal anything. You may notice that your partner is an idealist, and now that they know the 'full you' they want more...they want you to change. Change sounds great, but only on your own terms.

You are not about to become someone's robotic side-squeeze; they have to either take you as you are, or walk on by. You're not changing for love, not this time; the work you've done on yourself is excellent, Taurus. Don't go backward for the sake of someone else's power trip.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

After all, you've done to become the person you are today, the last thing you want to do is change your ways because, for some reason, you suddenly inconvenience them by being you. Well, that doesn't sound fair, does it? And yet, you can expect this kind of request during the Moon Square Saturn, on November 22, 2022.

Not only will it feel like a betrayal, as this person made you feel as though you were perfect for them, just the way you are, but because you can't understand why they would WANT you to change. Aren't you good enough as is? Of course, you are, and you know it.

When your mate asks you to change, you will see this request as the beginning of the end. This was not part of the plan; you were supposed to stay together in love and acceptance, not as a work-in-progress that falls into place according to the wishes of one partner, and not the other.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today's event, the Moon Square Saturn, does not make you happy. This is because you feel so good about yourself, and for some reason, your partner doesn't seem to see how great you are. How dare they!

You count on them to love you for who you are, so what is this sudden change of plans, on their part? It seems that the person you are with has been influenced by someone in their life and now they want you to change as if it were their idea and not the idea of the influencer.

Your mate is enamored by someone else's idea. It's not romantic but it could potentially cause damage. It's as if your partner is under the spell of some cult leader or something along those lines, and now, they feel the need to change YOU, too. This is unthinkable to you. You feel like you're losing your partner, and if the only way to get them back is to conform to the change they wish to see in you, then fuggedaboudit! Not happening.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.