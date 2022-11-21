The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 22, 2022

While November 22, 2022 is a day that almost seems like it would be tailor-made for success in love, we have to consider this: the astrological transit that makes things good, Sagittarius Sun, is also the planetary transit that works with Jupiter, and Jupiter makes things...bigger.

So, if we're doing well today, we're sizzling hot, and if we're not doing so well, as the other transits of the day might suggest, then we can count on a major failure of the day, today. Hey, that's the universe for you; it's a give-and-take kind of gig.

Today we have the Moon opposite Uranus in our sky, and this means that there's a good chance we will do something either foolish or nervy, and whatever it is that we do, we'll end up feeling stupid over it.

And, if that isn't enough, we've got the Moon square Saturn to make sure we know that wherever our wrong moves take us, we will be told that, no matter what we do, our efforts will be in vain. Sounds like a heck of a day, wouldn't you agree?

So, we're looking at Sagittarius Sun, letting us think that we are the greatest creatures on Earth, only to find out that the Moon opposite Uranus has other opinions in store for us. We will walk away from this day, November 22, 2022, feeling like we have no idea what hit us.

Just how can a thing go so wrong in such a short amount of time? That's the job of the Moon opposite to Uranus, and even with the Sun now in Sagittarius, we can't stop the momentum of a mistake being made, as we speak. It's on, signs, and it's up to us to put a stop to it before we all feel rough around the edges.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 22, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While you're only too open and willing to suck in the good vibes that come along with Sagittarius Sun, on its first day, you won't be able to fight the feeling of Moon opposite Uranus, as it robs you of your energy and makes you feel like maybe you 'shouldn't' do that thing you so desperately wanted to do.

Today was set aside for you to get things done, and to do them efficiently and creatively. You knew that if you did what was on your 'to-do' list, you'd feel better about a lot of things, but this crazy ol' transit seems to put so much doubt into your mind that you'd rather back out.

You don't like yourself for making this move, but you feel stuck, and that angers you. Rather than become angrier and more hostile, you'll just let it pass along with the opportunity itself. Today is rough for you because you feel like you've failed yourself. The good news? It's only for this one day, then you'll be back on your feet.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What brings your day down a notch, Virgo is that you thought something was going to happen that is not going to happen. This is financial, and it's more than likely something to do with work and a raise or promotion that never seems to see the light of day.

During Sagittarius Sun, you feel powerful and positive; you know you're going to get your way, and you finally feel as though there's someone in the position of authority who will see your plight and get you the raise you so desperately deserve.

And that is when Moon square Saturn comes in to expressly rain on your parade. Today will have you feeling disrespected and used; you do not like your place of work. Not because you don't like the work itself, but because you are treated poorly and you are just now starting to see that this job may very well be hopeless.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your issue is 'social' on this day, November 22, 2022. You've been feeling fantastic lately, and this has given you a sense of confidence. You feel like you could say anything and that the people in your social circle will just eat it all up.

After all, you are super smart and very interesting; however, Sagittarius Sun has you thinking a little too highly of yourself and you may end up sounding like you're preaching, and that kind of pushy behavior isn't wanted by anyone on this day.

You may think you're bringing salvation to the people of Earth, and all you're really doing is boring people with your insistent opinions. That's where Saturn does its worst work; on one hand, you feel strong and influential, and on the other hand, nobody wants to be saved by you. Where does that leave you?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.