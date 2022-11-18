The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, November 19, 2022

Today as the Moon shifts into Libra, the energy changes to becoming more aware of how your own thoughts and beliefs end up directing the actions that you take.

In the past week, both Mercury and Venus shifted into Sagittarius intensifying your desire for a new beginning within your life.

Post Eclipse, you are now entering a phase of being able to make more challenging decisions and feel more confident about the path that you are beginning.

No matter what area of life you are focusing on at this moment, there is something new that is beginning to rumble within the foundation of your life.

Eclipses shift around what is real, they conceal, reveal, and then seem to deposit you in a completely new situation where everything looks different.

Venus is the planet of love while Mercury dictates communication, with both in Sagittarius, it is not just a new beginning you are craving but a grand adventure.

This adventure may be close to home in terms of changing something within your personal life, or it may be taking place on foreign soil.

An adventure is defined as an unusual and exciting experience that in many ways describes what life is like.

Sagittarius knows that living is meant to be enjoyed and after the eclipses, after the introspection of Scorpio Season, it is now time to embrace what the true purpose of life is.

With planets just beginning to shift into the greater optimism of Sagittarius, you may be feeling like you are on the cusp.

The space between believing anything is possible and being afraid that it will not be.

This is normal as you ride the wave from Scorpio Season into Sagittarius.

Today though as Mercury and Venus combine their energies as one, your thoughts will begin to shift into the more hopeful.

It is not an illusion this time nor is it avoidance or even wishful thinking, but the realization that you need to respect the power that your own thoughts have over your life.

What you think will ultimately become reality, and while it is reminiscent of the power of attraction, it also is simply about believing in your own self.

No one wants to imagine the worst or to have their life be a reflection of that.

Worthiness can play a part, but it also has to do a great deal with how deeply you honor your own dreams, desires, and vision for life.

Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius unite today to help you have a more stable optimistic vision of yourself and your life.

You are more likely to release aspects or themes of your past that a part of yourself was still clinging onto out of safety.

But when you understand that love, and not fear can keep you safe, then you also can begin to allow yourself to not just hope for the best but believe in it as well.

By doing this, you actually change not just the reality that you live within but your entire direction, allowing yourself to create the life that you want versus the one that you do not.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes for Saturday, November 19, 2022?

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are beginning to feel the effects of Sagittarius Season already, even though it does not officially begin until next week. Today Mercury and Venus are in your sign which means that how you feel about yourself is being especially highlighted.

Make sure that you are speaking your own truth and what you want to bring to fruition, instead of those fears that may still be hanging on. Mercury and Venus bring focus to self-love, worthiness, how you communicate, and even how you think about your own personal beliefs that you have for life.

At the same time, Mars retrograde in Gemini is squaring off with Neptune in Pisces activating themes of relationships and home. You need to make sure that you are not just speaking your truth, but also working to actively create the changes you desire instead of only telling yourself all the reasons why it is not possible.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Libra Moon today brings into focus romantic themes that have been likely going on in your life all year. As much as you hold a great deal of strength and determination to create whatever it is you desire, part of your process now is understanding that you cannot make a relationship be something that it is not.

Just because you want something to be healthy or long-lasting, does not mean you hold the ultimate power to make it so. Today you will begin to understand what it is that you have been avoiding acknowledging.

Conversations become important as well as taking action on those parts of your unconscious that you have not been aware of. This is where truth, but also courage becomes important. As long as you are afraid of having your dreams come true, they never actually will.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is in Pisces today as it squares off with retrograde Mars in Gemini. Gemini energy affects your home and family space, while Pisces represents your sense of self and your own inner needs and beliefs. You need to change Pisces. One that is extremely close to home. Whether it is in terms of a relationship, a new home, or even something else, there is a chance that you have felt in the works for some time now.

This also may tie in with a career move as well, as both Mercury and Venus converge here. Not only is communication essential but making sure you are speaking about what you love and what you are passionate about becomes extremely important. This is the beginning of some big life changes that will bring greater love, success, and maybe even fame into your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.