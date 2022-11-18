The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Worst Fears Come True During Mars Square Neptune On November 19, 2022

OK before we all go into a panic, let's not take this headline 'that' seriously. It's not as if our most horrible fears are all about to come true.

We are looking at how this one transit, Mars square Neptune, can add to our fears by making us feel we don't have a handle on them.

It's the 'misery loves company' transit, and on November 19, 2022, many of us may find ourselves slipping into the darkness of our minds, simply because we have nothing better to do.

So, let it be understood; we're not under threat of horror. We are, however, possibly held hostage by our own minds. We all have things we might call 'our worst fears' and naturally, we never ever want to manifest those fears as reality.

The trouble here is that with Mars square Neptune working the magic on this day, we might not be able to stop ourselves from overthinking the negative, and thus, creating it as reality...on some level.

This is about manifestation and vision; do we see things are terrible, terrifying, or dreadful? If so, our day instantly becomes worse. Thought dictates the experience, and it always takes place in the present.

So, if we are all having these fearful thoughts, there's a good chance those thoughts take place in an unknown future while being thought of today, in the present. Our fears aren't about to come true; our DAY, however, is about to be filled with those fears, and that's what makes the day feel so dreadful. It's all in the mind, signs. All in the mind.

The three zodiac signs whose worst fears come true during Mars square Neptune on November 19, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may find that you say the same thing over and over again today, and that will be, "I knew this was going to happen!" What sounds like prescience or some kind of psychic ability is only your mind getting the better of you. During Mars square Neptune, you will have certain very dark, very negative thoughts rolling around in your head.

These thoughts do not let you breathe, and you will be continuously distracted during the day.

You fear so many things, Virgo, and rather than trust that everything is going to be OK, you practically force your worst-case scenarios into being, simply because you don't know what else to do with all of that negative thinking. If you manifest your worst fears today, do not worry; this is temporary and ineffective. You will be alright, so don't get yourself into such a snit.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because you aren't paying attention to your surroundings today, you might end up making a mistake that brings forth all of your worst fears. It could be anything ranging from leaving your car keys in a place that you'll never again find them, or eating something you are allergic to.

While this may not be the time for the epinephrine shot, it may be an alert for you to start paying more attention to everything that's going on around you.

During this astrological transit, Mars square Neptune, you are so stuck on your own thoughts that you hardly notice what's going on around you, and that could definitely be dangerous. Try to lighten up if possible, as the more you indulge in negative thinking and dastardly thoughts, the more your day will feel intolerable and fear-inducing.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have a couple of very private fears that you squash down in your psyche, hoping they will never rear their ugly heads in your presence. Today, November 19, during Mars square Neptune, bring a few of your thoughts to life; just what you didn't need!

It seems that you are mistaking your dreaded fears for responsibilities that you've neglected, meaning, you didn't do something you needed to do, and now, it's shining its light down on you so that you are practically forced into paying attention.

You didn't do something that you were supposed to do, and you thought you could dumb it down by ignoring it. Looks like that's not going to work during Mars square Neptune, as this fear of yours will not let you off that easily. It's time to confront this fear head-on, Sagittarius. If anyone can do it, it's you.

