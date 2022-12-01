The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Monthly Horoscopes In December 2022

Let's face it, December always brings a mixed bag of emotions. Many of us spend an ample amount of time during this month filled with memories of people who are no longer with us, as well as time spent going over both failures and successes.

This year was very hard for many people, and as it winds down, there's something in us that joins in on the downward winding. We feel less energetic and more reflective; and for some signs, December is simply depressing.

What's good is that the depression that is oftentimes associated with December and the end of the year is temporary, and nothing gets rid of it faster than the beginning of the new year; while we may enter 2023 with our heads spinning around on our shoulders, we know innately that everything is going to work itself out.

We're still in Sagittarius Sun, and that is our saving grace at this point; this monthly transit, which will end in Capricorn Sun on the 22 of December, is what lets us know that no matter what we feel right now, there are better days ahead. Sagittarius' optimism saves the day, every day.

We will be seeing Venus in Capricorn, which is definitely going to put our love lives into perspective, and a Quarter Moon in Gemini, which will absolutely help us decide whether we want to stay involved or free ourselves from the people we are involved with.

Mercury sextile Neptune occurs on Christmas Eve and in a way, the magic that we want Christmas to be will indeed be just that: magical.

The Sun enters Capricorn on the 22nd, and that is one of the defining transits of the month. As we wrap up the year, we need to get pragmatic.

We need to walk into 2023 with confidence, and for some signs, getting the confidence and self-love revved up may be the most difficult of endeavors.

What makes December rough for some lies in the inability to snap out of it, especially when we know that staying 'in it' isn't doing us any good.

The three zodiac signs with rough monthly horoscopes in December 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While this month isn't promising you anything too difficult, what you will be dealing with is something that has to do with a decision. It's always that with you, Gemini you will be presented with an opportunity that could potentially change your life.

What causes you trouble is that you don't believe it. You can't wrap your mind around the idea that there is something out there that could radically change your life for the better, but you also don't want to shut it down too fast, as there's some gut feeling that tells you to trust it.

And, typical of your sign, you will drive yourself crazy over what to do. You don't trust the opinions or advice of friends, and you generally turn to your own gut for intuitive hits. December tells you to go for it, that it's safe, but you still don't believe it. Do yourself a favor, and don't wait until the last minute to decide, as this may turn out to be a very good thing indeed.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What makes December rather rough for you is that you are, by nature, a very sentimental person and during this time, you won't be able to avoid the flood of memories that are going to hit you almost as soon as the month begins. You are one of the folks who may experience depression as a result of overthinking memories and processing loss in a negative way.

Right now, you feel as though things are too raw to deal with; something has happened to you this year that has put you into the 'no trust' zone when it comes to relying on something that is supposed to come through for you.

You are best on your own during this time, as you're also not someone who likes to share your depression. You will get past it, but in a way, you need to do this first; you need to own your depression so that you can identify it as something that needs to be rid of.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The month of December isn't as fraught with troubles as you might think, but you are heading towards a Mercury retrograde at the end of the month, and it's almost as if you're starting the mechanism up before it even occurs. This means that you'll be acting in a retrograde way, meaning you will make a few weird mistakes this month, the kind that you'll instantly have to remedy.

The month is going to go like this: start, stop, redo, give up, and start again. What really bothers you this month is that you know you're at the bottom of all your troubles. You did something that messed you up, and now that it's messed up, you need to fix it, and it isn't going to fix itself. Not to worry too hard though, Aquarius, as you do know what you're doing; next time, do it sooner, that's all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.