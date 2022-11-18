The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 19, 2022

What goes on inside your mind today isn't necessarily what's going on in real life, so knowing this might be helpful to you.

What we're looking at today is how our own paranoia can shift things to the negative if we're not careful. We must avoid things like yelling at our mates for things they have not done or placing blame on people just because they happen to fall within our line of fire.

What's going on here is that we have a transit called Mars square Neptune, and it prods us into thinking bad thoughts about the people who surround us.

The problem with that should be pretty obvious, and we need to catch ourselves in the act before it goes too far. If we feel frustrated by the events of this day, it is absolutely important for us to refrain from bringing others into our misery; we know our pain will pass, so there's no need to invite company in to share in it.

If there's one thing we really need to keep in mind today, it's that Mars's energy makes us feel stronger about whatever. So, if we're already in a funk thanks to Mars square Neptune, we have to consider that our funk is not really that bad, it's just that we make it worse for ourselves by believing in it.

All this is an illusion; we do not need to be as angry as we are, today, in fact, we can temper this by knowing it will pass as soon as it arrived.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 19, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is the kind of day where you may have to watch yourself, Libra, as you tend to go all the way when you get on a negativity bender, and today is that day, for sure.

With Mars square Neptune at your back, you will get it into your mind that one of your friends is indeed your enemy and because you can't shake the feeling that this person is 'out to get you you will, in turn, reject them and rid them from your life.

This person is not expecting such a hot reaction from you, and they will be affronted and hurt by your demeaning assumption of them.

Still, you believe you know what is right, and as Mars square Neptune influences you very severely on this day, November 19, 2022, you will end up losing a friend. In your mind, this is the right thing to do. Ah well.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you get something in your mind, it's the law and nothing else. You are not someone who fluctuates in opinion, especially when you firmly believe that you are right.

You have also never cared about opposing viewpoints as you don't consider anyone else's opinion valid. In your world, you are the boss of yourself, and you are the one living your life, which means you get to make the rules for yourself.

Today, during Mars square Neptune, you'll feel very strongly about something you've always believed in.

The problem is that you're not getting the support you need from the people you need to be on board with you, and this may anger you. When you get angry, you become mean. Today gives you all the room you need to express your anger and possibly lose a friend or two along the way.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Instead of becoming angry and upset as Mars might have anyone feeling, you take those emotions and internalize them, which makes you quite vulnerable and a little self-pitying. On this day, November 19, 2022, during Mars square Neptune, you won't be able to help but sink into your head trip and indulge in all the negative fantasies your little heart can take.

You actually know this is all an illusion and that there's nothing really wrong, but there's something about taking the time to 'feel' all the negativity that appeals to you, oddly enough.

You've been known to entertain the darkness before and it looks like it's time to do a deep dive into the realm of self-pity and self-doubt once again. Think of it as a holiday away from happiness; it's your day off, and tomorrow you'll be back to your old self again which means you will be just fine!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.