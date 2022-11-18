The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During The Moon Opposite Jupiter On November 19, 2022

Every now and then, a person needs to be alone. For whatever reason, it just has to be.

Today, November 19, 2022, is one such day, and many of us — especially those who were born under certain specific zodiac signs, will feel the need to retreat in a big way.

Our cosmic friend Moon opposite Jupiter is at the heart of this need for retreat, and following this call will be good for us. It's good to be alone, to recharge our psychic batteries, and to spend time without the noise of other people.

During the Moon opposite Jupiter, several of us will see this alone time as a gift we give ourselves. This is a demand; we're not asking to be alone, we are stating it in no uncertain terms.

We need to be alone and there are no other options; we see our time alone as both necessary and healthy. And on a day like today, health is at the forefront of our minds; we aren't interested in hurting ourselves, overeating, or indulging in the bad things.

We want a clear mind, a healthy body, and a good day...alone.

If we have to explain to someone why we need to be alone, we will be slightly annoyed by their question.

This isn't supposed to be a grand event that needs media coverage; it's about spending time on one's own, needing no excuse for it, and requiring no need to explain one's self. Enjoy your day by yourself, signs, it's going to be a good one.

Which three zodiac signs need to be alone during the Moon opposite Jupiter on November 19, 2022?

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being alone is nothing new for you, in fact, it's your preference, but when you actually 'need' to be alone, it's a priority. On this day, you feel very much like spending it on your own, as right now, during the Moon opposite Jupiter, you aren't really up for company or social interaction.

There's nothing wrong, and you're not 'hiding' out or anything like that; what you are feeling, however, is true to yourself, and you know that when you get to spend quality time on your own, you generally become a calmer, easier-going person to be with.

Your friends know and accept this about you; even your romantic partner knows what they've gotten themselves into. You are naturally a 'solo' player in the game of life. You enjoy your social engagements tremendously, but at the end of the day, your real best friend and companion is yourself. Happily.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you will feel almost overwhelmed by the need to create something glorious...but in order to do this, you need to be in self-isolation. While your alone-ness might put someone in your household off, as they don't quite understand how the creative process oftentimes goes hand in hand with solitude, they will have to understand this time.

This is also one of the reasons you need to be alone; your partner doesn't get it, and you don't want to have to explain. You would love it if they could just get it and let you be, as you're not exactly doing anything wrong, and they will get it...after you demand it...sweetly, that is. Take your time to be on your own, doing your own thing, and don't worry about everyone else's judgment call on you. You are living your life, Leo, and it is your only one. Be good to yourself, you deserve it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In the same way that Leo will be feeling a great need for creativity, so too will you, Capricorn. You can't help but feel that if only you were by yourself, you'd be able to create something of value, and as the year comes to its close, you want that: you want to remember this year for what you've created, as opposed to what you've surrendered.

You'll get that chance today, so you can rejoice and get down to the business at hand. During the Moon opposite Jupiter, you see visions of exactly what you want to be done; there are no blurred lines here. You are focused and fine-tuned; if nothing gets in your way, then you'll be on Bliss Street, and as it turns out, you will be getting your way. The universe rejoices! We are happy for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.