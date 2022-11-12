The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, November 13, 2022

The energy shifts on November 13, 2022creating expansion, curiosity, and intensity to allow you to embrace all that life is.

Post-eclipse three zodiac signs are set to have the best horoscopes.

Many are still trying to navigate the deep truths that surfaced as they figure out which you want to grasp ahold of to ride into their future.

It is an ever-changing landscape, one that seems to shift day by day, but underneath it all there is a solidity to what has come through, to what resonates in your soul.

The Moon is in Cancer all day today shifting your focus toward home, your intimate relationship, and even the ability to enjoy the simple pleasures within life.

As it unites with Uranus in Taurus, Sun and Mercury in Scorpio, and Neptune in Pisces the themes are all the same; freedom, newness, excitement, and joy from the deepest parts of yourself and your life.

These are similar to many of the influences that took place under the eclipse last week which means that there is something to work through here, something to embrace that you have needed time to fully understand and comprehend.

When you think of what it means to live a big life, you often think of luxury, boldness, material items, and the quest for more.

Yet, to live a big life is simply to make the decision to enjoy every moment that you can.

While adventures are wonderful, living a big life means that you enjoy a quiet cup of coffee during a summer rainstorm as you would exploring century-old cities in a foreign land.

You do not need to travel far or plan an elaborate life in order to have it qualify as big.

Uranus in Taurus uniting with the Cancer Moon can bring excitement as far as new date night ideas or plans for the future, but it also can make you look at what you have in a new and brilliant light.

When you turn your gaze towards the lens of abundance and everything is seen through that perspective, then it also never fails to amaze you.

Instead of the lack or envy that can take away the joy in the beautiful moments that you are already living.

With Mercury and Venus in Scorpio harmonizing with the Cancer Moon, it can create the perfect time for some in-depth romantic conversations, whether about feelings or even the future that you are dreaming of.

Even this is more about working with what you already have rather than only living for what you do not.

Amplifying this energy Venus in Scorpio will create a karmic touchpoint with Pluto in Capricorn supercharging the day ahead with intense romantic feelings and your authentic soul’s yearning.

Venus and Pluto tend to not only deepen your feelings of love and connectedness but also help you be able to blend your thoughts and emotions so that you create a plan of action more quickly.

A big life does not mean that you have to nor that you should settle for what is not in alignment with you, but it does mean that if you are only ever chasing this divine moment in the future, then you will never be able to sit back and enjoy the one that you are in.

The three zodiac signs with great horoscopes on Sunday, November 13, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today will feel like the promise after a hard journey. As much as the past few days you have been pushed to care for yourself and find the gift in that level of self-focus, today holds a different energy for you. Just as is always the case, when you focus on yourself and take care of your own needs, you then are able to have greater stamina to take on things in your own life.

Uranus in Taurus will help you mix things up at home and in the most intimate places in your life. Whether it is just a spontaneous road trip or figuring out what to do about that lingering issue, you are in space to see things more unconventionally today which will let you find the answers you have been seeking.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Venus is in Scorpio for a few more days and it is going to be an intense one. As it unites with Pluto in Capricorn today you will be in a place to feel a greater truth within your emotional self than you have since earlier in October. The recent eclipse cycle has stretched across your own personal beliefs and your romantic relationship.

It has been an intense time where emotions were all over the place and it was challenging to feel grounded. Today’s energy lets you whittle down all that you do not need so that you can get to the deeper truth of everything, including what you feel. This lets you not only be able to plan a path forward but also finally feel like you have stepped off the rollercoaster.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Cancer Moon highlights your intimate relationship today which means much of the energy between planets centers around this as well. You have been guided recently to focus with greater depth on this part of your life. But it is not just a matter of a short-term fix. Instead, this is supposed to be a long-lasting change in how you view and value your personal life in comparison to other areas.

Whether you are in a relationship or single, it is important to focus as much on the important connections within your life as it is on getting ahead in the workplace.

Part of being able to do this is understanding more deeply why that has been challenging for you so that you truly can make this part of a bigger change in your life. The love that you crave has been right in front of you the whole time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.