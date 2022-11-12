The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Their Love Life During Venus Sextile Pluto On November 13, 2022

On November 13, 2022, we will be entertaining the planetary transit of Venus sextile Pluto, and this is an interesting astrological event for three zodiac signs who need a change in their love life because it has the power to create both good and bad situations.

The bad usually comes from overthinking, and you know how that can be: when we overthink something, we usually end up shredding it to bits which end us up with a plate of negativity and a side order of grief.

The good part is that we're DEFINITELY able to work that thinking too much into change, which implies that we're going to go through something hardcore first, before reaping the benefits.

In a way, it's like the spiritual meaning of sacrifice. In order to make way for the new, we must get rid of the old, and this is how Venus sextile Pluto works in our love lives.

During this astrological transit, we are going to recognize that certain things have to go...and we mean it! No kidding around here.

While deciding exactly what has to go and what must stay may be part of what brings about today's aggravation, certain zodiac signs will figure it all out, and it will end up being very positive and hopeful.

So, know that today is for overthinking and then, getting to the point. We overthink so that we can cover all bases, but this condition doesn't stick around forever, which is why we need to conclude the day with a solid direction.

The good part is that we will. There's only one way, and it's up. It may take a while to get there, but we will do what we have to do to enact real change.

The three zodiac signs who need a change in their love life during Venus sextile Pluto on November 13, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You always need change and while change isn't something that everyone jumps up and down with joy for, you're always ready to improve upon or radically change up a situation that requires it. Your love life needs to change, and you know it.

So do they, and the outstanding part is that you are both in agreement as to what exactly needs 'said' change. Venus sextile Pluto has you toe to toe with your partner, and while you might feel like opponents, the kicker is...that's how you two work.

You're not like other couples; you like aggression and you work well under pressure.

If harsh words are said, then no biggie! You both speak the language that you're comfortable with, and you're not here to impress anyone else.

So, look to today as the day where you and your partner shout, scream, tell it like it is, and then slink into each other's arms, ready for all the wonderful changes you've agreed upon to start. Tomorrow!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you could actually request the perfect transit for today's energetic 'work-out' it would be Venus sextile Pluto as this is the push you and your partner need, if things are to get better between the two of you. You literally need this transit, and it's going to do your relationship a world of good. And why?

Because Venus sextile Pluto has the ability to put you two at odds with each other. While that sounds miserable and dreadful, it's actually the ingredient you need if you are to alter things...and boy oh boy do things need a change in that department.

It goes down like this: you and your mate get into a little argument.

One thing leads to another and you're practically packing your bags, and in the next moment, you both receive a 'click' moment, meaning, at the same time, you both get a revelation that tells you how to fix your relationship and exactly what you need to do. Accept this, Capricorn. Your relationship is on its way to being fixed...for good.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There are a few things that have never been spoken about between you and your love partner, and it's about time you get down and dirty with a few truths, Aquarius. The elephant in the room, whatever that actually is, has never left and you both need to nerve up and state what's on your minds.

Luckily, you've got Venus sextile Pluto to prod you into a state of action, and act, you will. You have a terrific relationship with this person, but it's as if the two of you are such cowards when it comes to communication, and this is just now starting to become a serious problem.

You have to talk, Aquarius. You can't continue with this willful ignorance and neither can your partner.

Trust that all will work out well, but first, as they say, you have to feel it in order to heal it. Remember, you are the change you want to see in the world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.