The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love During Moon Opposite Pluto On November 14, 2022

As a group, human beings like to kid themselves into thinking that we all think alike, and therefore our human bonds require that we seek the same goals in life, as if we're all of the same exact minds. Part of that pressure goes to how we socialize, and more: how we love.

There's this unspoken pseudo-law that promotes the idea that we're all supposed to fall in love with the person of our dreams, get married, have kids, yada yada. And so, we do this. We follow the flock. We do what we're supposed to do, and at one point or another, we may realize that most of what we've done is hype; did we do it all for love, or because that was what was expected of us?

During the Moon opposite Pluto, we may find ourselves curious about our own behavior. The experience of being a human who does things according to expectations hasn't been terrible, but has it been sincere? Have we loved with all of our hearts, or did we just go along with the crowd's wishes for us?

The Moon opposite Pluto will have us thinking outside of the box, on November 14, 2022. And the thought that will stand out the most is the one where we question ourselves about whether or not we are happy with the arrangements we've created for ourselves.

It's not popular to admit to wanting to take a break from love, but what if we really want to? Today we are going to realize that we need a break from love and its expectations.

It might be too late, and we may find that there is no such thing as a break, and that is why it falls onto the three zodiac signs here that go for it anyway.

These zodiac signs instinctively follow the rules that come along with the Moon opposite Pluto these are the signs that know they need a break from love and will allow themselves this as a reality.

The three zodiac signs who need a break from love during the Moon opposite Pluto on November 14, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you need a break from love, it's because you want to spend more time with yourself. You've been feeling as though you give other people much more love and kindness than you do your own self, and the way things have worked out, you believe you need a break now. Moon opposite Pluto stimulates in you a need for independence; not as rebellion but for the purpose of taking time to yourself to heal, to mend, to regroup, so to speak.

Basically, during this transit, you will realize that you owe this to yourself, that you've been deprived of self-love for what feels like years now, and that is simply because you keep giving it away to others.

You've noticed, also, that 'others' keep on taking it, and it's now starting to feel like you are depleting, as if you are some kind of balloon and the air is now starting to seep out, slowly but surely. Take a break, Cancer, it will do you a world of good.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

So far, your life experience has shown you that love has only proved to be a distraction in your life and that every time you've poured yourself into it, you end up feeling like you've wasted too much time on it.

Love is good; it's a wonderful experience, but you feel like you're getting older and you're not so sure during this time as to whether you want to 'waste' any more time on love.

The Moon opposite Pluto inspires in you the need for a break; enough is enough. You need to concentrate on yourself now, and you find interest in things that are not just love-related. You love your work, you love your art, your creative process IS love in your life, and you've found that, right now, the best love is the non-humankind.

Love of the journey, the process, the art. But during the Moon opposite Pluto, a partnership is not the kind of love you want to be involved in. You need a break.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Moon opposite Pluto may have you declaring some alone time, as you have had enough of everything. Generally, you are patient and abiding; you know how to get through life and how to make it as pleasant as it could possibly be, however, on this day, you feel a very clear need to give yourself a break.

Whether it's a break from love or family, whether you need to remove yourself from the drama of a particular friendship or if you find that you just have to 'get out of here', today is the day you'll implement your ideas.

You need a break from love as love is the very thing that seems to be sapping you of all your energy on this day. You are not up for making provisions; you need to get away and that is that. This isn't about taking a minute to yourself, this is about figuring out how you can get the break you so need and deserve.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.