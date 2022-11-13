The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 14, 2022

If there's anything that could possibly bother us enough to call this day a rough day, it would be all about some thought we get into our head that either perplexes us or can't be gotten rid of.

It's as if today we are besieged with overthinking, and so much of our thinking is needless and unnecessarily dark.

Hey, we all have our moods, though it seems as though the main mood of today is the kind that really brings us down. We think too much, and therefore, we have a bad day.

We're looking at a double dose of Pluto energy, and this is more than likely what's behind all the negative thinking.

We have Moon opposition Pluto coupled with Mercury sextile Pluto, and while there's good to be seen in this, there is also the idea of misinterpreting the good.

We are way too clever for our own good during Mercury sextile Pluto, meaning we overanalyze things so intensely, that we leave ourselves nothing but negative space to work in.

Today may also bring us unsolicited anger; we get mad at inanimate objects and we take out our frustrations on 'things'. While this may sound silly, it could also lead us into situations where we break things, thus ruining them forever.

When we destroy things in our environment, it is really an act of self-destruction, as it is we who suffer their loss. Today gives us a choice: walk away or get sucked into the void of overly dramatic thinking and over-the-top behavior.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 14, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't like yourself when you get like 'this' and by 'this' we're talking about unnecessarily moody and 'dark'. You tend to say highly inflammatory things on this day, as you feel rather swept away with the transit that is Mercury sextile Pluto.

You've been here before, only now, you're somewhat conscious of the idea that you're not stuck in the sour mood, but more along the lines of indulging it. This means that you are aware that you are being manipulated by the cosmic forces and that you are intentionally letting it get the better of you, simply because you're not in the mood to fight back.

It's not that you believe you deserve this negative attitude, but you simply don't feel like fighting it. That is how it becomes an indulgence; you let yourself fall into the pit of despair on this day, knowing fully well that you don't have to fall that hard.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are going to need a vacation after this day as you're about to drive yourself mad with negative energy and it is definitely going to take a toll on you. What makes this day extra rough for you is that you won't be able to call it quits on overthinking. You will dive so far into all the negative thinking that you can muster up, and as you proceed, you'll find more and more things 'that are wrong in your life.

The truth is that there are very few things that are wrong with your life, and honestly, you've got it pretty good. But that mind of yours, on this day, during Mercury sextile Pluto, is your enemy, and on some level, you know it. You don't want to feel this way, and yet it is you who keep the flame burning. Pluto energy has you in its clutches, and escape is what you deny yourself. Leave it alone, Leo...stay with the positive. Don't give yourself over to the negative.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The bizarre part about today's roughness is that you are responsible for it, and as soon as you figure that out, you go even harder into it. That's the weird part about your personality on a day like today: it's as if you want the pain and the anguish of whatever it is that goes on in your mind.

There may be some guilt that you carry around, and it rears its ugly head every now and then, making you act out in irrational ways. Mercury sextile Pluto definitely works on guilt complexes, bringing them to the forefront of the mind, and in your case, Virgo, you feel guilty about something, and if that thought comes up, you turn on others, rather than deal with it properly.

You do not want to look at something in your life, Virgo, and so you take your aggression out on others. While your behavior might be obvious to those in your life, you, yourself, will not understand why you do the things you do. And that is definitely rough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.