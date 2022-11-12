The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 13, 2022

What's unnerving about today is that we may find ourselves feeling aggressive and unsatisfied with everything ranging from our love lives to the way we organize our shelves, and all for reasons we can't put a finger on.

We feel strongly about our opinions, but we are confused as to why we feel so strongly. What is driving all of this passion today? Why are we so on edge, as if we're waiting for the starting gun to fire.

Venus sextile Pluto may be at the core of what we're feeling today.

What's good is that we're not going to actively pursue our negative feelings, but we are going to stew in them. That means that today is cerebral; our 'real' lives won't be touched by our thoughts, but that doesn't mean the day itself is going to be any easier.

What we've got today is a mental problem; we can't get out of our heads because we are way too attached to the fantasy that's going on in there, and that fantasy is truly negative in nature.

Because it's a Venus transit, we may be looking at how we feel threatened by the things we love, meaning, we fear their loss. We can't help but think along those lines today, and that may look like countless hours spent fantasizing about how something we love will either be destroyed.

There is no proof of any threat at all, as it's all in our minds, but still, that doesn't make it any easier to endure. What we have to avoid doing is taking it to heart: these are fantasies, that's all. The doom and gloom are not happening in 'real life.'

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 13, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been feeling pretty fantastic for a while now, and that includes your health and your outlook on love, in general, and specifically. What you weren't planning on is watching doubt take center stage, as it will on this day, November 13, 2022.

You are in the right place at the right time for Venus sextile Pluto to mess with your head, and mess it will as if messing with you is its entire mission.

And you'll let it. In a way, you find comfort in negative thinking, and while that doesn't make things better, it's...familiar, and it's territory you are already familiar with.

Doubt plays a huge role in today's activities, as someone might say something to you, in passing, that will have you dwelling on their words. You will take what they say to heart and that's when the unraveling with begin. Don't let it take you all the way down.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today brings you an unwanted guest: your fear of failure. Ordinarily, you think of yourself as a winner, and there is no evidence to even suggest anything otherwise.

You are a great worker, a fantastic romantic partner, and a person of great self-esteem. So, when you have a day like today, November 13, during Venus sextile Pluto, you might feel a bit put off as to why you feel so down on yourself.

Where you have to be careful is in not projecting your own fears onto your partner in love, as they do not deserve it.

Being that you aren't 'at home' with self-doubt, you may tend to displace it today, which means you will be taking it out on someone else, and hopefully, that person won't be your loved one. This feeling will pass and you'll be your fabulous ol' self once again, very shortly.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today is going to bring back an old memory and it's going to bother you all the way down. You may even feel resentment for this memory as it just shows up in your mind; you didn't want to be drifting down Memory Lane during this particular week as you had other plans in mind, and yet, Venus sextile Pluto seems to be pushing you down that river, with a vengeance.

This memory has to do with a past love — of course.

You've spent a long time getting over this person and you certainly feel like they are nothing BUT a memory now, but the last thing you needed was for your mind to turn on you as it will be doing during Venus sextile Pluto. Shake it off, Scorpio. You are so much better than this, but honestly, this kind of thing happens to all of us, so bide your time and get it out of your system — literally!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.