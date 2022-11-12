The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends During Moon Trine Mercury On November 13, 2022

Moon trine Mercury means bye-bye toxic friends, so get your waving hand ready because it's about to be ON. First of all, it's November, and at this point in the year, we are tired of schlepping around the negative baggage; we want fresh starts, new people, the promise of a new day, etc.

We know exactly who is a rotten apple in our lives and we may just finally get it into our heads this time that we don't need to keep them around.

The more these toxic friends stick around, the less we have it's like they sap our energy and pollute our environment. So, why oh why would we ever want to associate with people like that?

November 13, 2022, brings us an idea and an opportunity. The idea shows us that we are now ready to 'trim the herd' so to speak, which implies keeping what works in friendships while ridding ourselves of what doesn't work.

The opportunity is what Moon trine Mercury brings us, and that is to do it NOW, rather than later. What are we waiting for? To see how much poison we can take? Not a good plan, signs. Let's opt for healthy relationships and positive energy friendships.

So, it's not really a matter of seeing things as they are; we know what they are and how they affect us.

Today is for doing something about it. Real action. Real movement and momentum. Today is the day when certain zodiac signs in astrology decide to let go of the insidious, toxic friends that plague their lives. No looking back, signs. Make it happen.

The three zodiac signs who let go of toxic friends during Moon trine Mercury on November 13, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have one person in mind as you read this, and as hard as you've tried to reconcile their behavior, one thing stands true: you no longer trust them. This, for you, is a deal breaker.

You were good friends at one point, and you looked to this person as a symbol of friendship, that is until they did that one little thing, and ever since, you can't see them as anyone other than a toxic personality who hides this trait and brings it forth at all the wrong times.

During Moon trine Mercury, you will get up the nerve to tell them off.

You aren't going to insult them, and you're not going to defend yourself either; what's going on is that you now see this person for who they really are, or at least, who they really are to YOU. You do not like them, you can never trust them again, so why bother?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You place so much importance on friends, and when you get one, you like to project a ton of good stuff onto them. It's your need for goodness and trust that puts you in this position.

You value good friendships more than anything; in friendship, you find so much of what you don't find in love relationships, and when you make friends, you put your heart on the line each and every time.

Unfortunately, you see more in some people than what they actually have, and when you finally come around to see what these folks are really made of, you lose faith and become distant and removed.

On November 13, you'll know the truth about one particular friend of yours, and you'll know that this friendship is going nowhere fast. Moon trine Mercury helps you to see them as they are, and with that knowledge at hand, you'll be able to rid yourself of them once and for all.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During Moon trine Mercury, you may wonder who your friends really are, as so many of them seem so filled with darkness and negativity these days that you're not sure what you see in them at all.

While darkness and negativity may only be passing moods, there is one person in your life who exceeds their limit of negativity and seems to want to push the envelope all the way into toxic behavior. You notice it and you want nothing to do with it.

You feel as though you don't need friends badly enough to just accept whatever vile and corrupt things they have to offer; you're just not into it!

This one person; however, seems to be bursting apart at the seams with toxic energy and now you are starting to feel like you need to run away from them before they stain you. Moon trine Mercury will have you shut the door on them, no questions asked.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.