The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve The Week Of November 7 - November 13, 2022

In the coming week as the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurs it brings a powerful depth to your most intimate connection, which improves relationships for four zodiac signs.

Lunar Eclipses are all about your emotions which means this one will be intense and will help you realize more of how much you have grown, healed, and ultimately become better because of the romantic connection that you are in.

This is the thing about love, it should make you better. It does not mean that you will not have work to do on your own, that you will not need to go into your own cave of secrets in order to discover your ultimate truth, but it is that your romantic relationship is what triggers this process of healing within you.

The best relationships are those that grow with you, through every version of yourself.

This week, as you realize that your relationship actually has, allows you to embrace just how positive and healthy it is, which means you can take this as an opportunity to deepen your connection.

There will always be rough moments in a relationship which are usually caused by growth. However, it is also a reminder that the more you and your partner heal, the more your relationship improves.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve during the week of November 7 - November 13, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The only question for you this week is whether you are ready for the change of events that are in store. This week’s Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse brings all sorts of positive turnarounds in your romantic life. Back on your own New Moon Solar Eclipse in October it likely seemed like things were hopeless or even that you experienced a complete curveball that made you think differently about your relationship or the person that you love.

In the past two weeks though so much has changed that it’s been hard to keep up. Now as this Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon occurs in the sign of Taurus which represents your romantic relationships, it’s now time to see the purpose of everything. This Moon does not mean that everything is finished or that you have reached your happy ending just yet, but only that this week serves as a positive turning point for you.

Lunar Eclipses represent changes within your emotional self which mean that maybe your heart just needed some time to accept a truth that you intuitively already knew.

The path of love is rarely a straightforward and easy one, so it is understandable why giving up is something that is frequently done. However, staying present for the miracles is what separates regret from forever. This week you will feel not only greater confidence but also hope in knowing that this time you are precisely where you are meant to be.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The series of eclipses that you have been moving through have been activating the areas of self-work and romance. This is an interesting comparison and one that is meant to help you see that when you grow and change, so do your relationships. The last eclipse in Scorpio just a few weeks ago provided you with a point of a new beginning that allowed you to find greater courage and determination in taking a chance in your romantic life.

You may have still been feeling uncertain though and unsure whether or not you made the best choice for you. However, this week the Lunar Eclipse will bring confirmation that indeed you were. For you, being able to trust your heart is as important as embracing your own intuitive feelings about what choices you need to make. When you trust your heart, you are then able to make important choices and decisions about your life.

With so much energy focused on Scorpio at this time, including Venus, the planet of love, it is going to be an amazing time to start putting into practice all that you have been working on within yourself. This should also lead to greater vulnerability and connection within your relationship which will help heal any challenges that you have recently been moving through allowing you to step into the love that you have been dreaming of this week.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The current influx of Scorpio and Taurus energy that you are experiencing is making you focus on what intimacy and value mean to you in your romantic relationship. You have gone through a major upgrade recently as Jupiter made its way through your zodiac sign having you reflect on all the ways that you hold yourself back from the life that you genuinely want to live.

This week with the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse heading into your intimate sector and Venus, Mercury, and Sun, all helping you to think more deeply about what and who you value, it means that you may find what it is you have been looking for after all.

Sometimes in order to be able to create that relationship that you are seeking in your romantic life, you first need to have a healthy relationship with your own self. In the days ahead this will become more apparent as you realize that many of the challenges you have been experiencing in your relationship have actually been because you were not yet right with yourself.

Now that you have begun that journey of healing and creating a deeper level of honesty, you should be able to transfer this into your romantic life. It does not mean that you might not need a restructuring of sorts, but ultimately this is the start of a brand-new chapter in your love life if you choose to take it of course.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

All of this Scorpio and Taurus energy are affecting your deepest truth and your mental and emotional health. This aspect of health is what ultimately governs the health you feel in your physical body, so if you have been tired, headachy, or experiencing other symptoms, this is the transformation of Scorpio working to help you bring to the surface what you have repressed.

Taurus energy is all about health which means it is going to help you not only see things from a healthier perspective but also allow you to make decisions and choices to create better balance within your relationship.

A healthy relationship begins with how you choose to communicate and show up for one another, as Scorpio has worked to reveal its truths to you, you now can take that and actually start making some positive changes in your life. Midweek Venus in Scorpio harmoniously unites with Neptune in Pisces bridging together this previously buried truth with your home life.

A change in this area of your life has been on deck for a couple of months now and while Mars is retrograde in Gemini bringing up reflections related to your relationship, the astrology this week is about bringing something to your attention so you actually feel greater confidence in taking the first steps.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.