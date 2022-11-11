The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 12, 2022

What an odd set of circumstances is on the menu for today. We are looking at how Neptune works with the Scorpio sun, and at the same time, the event is known as Mercury trine Neptune.

That's a lot of Neptune energy going on, and depending on the frame of mind we're in, it could go any which way, positive or negative.

While Neptune doesn't promise disaster or danger, it does come with sudden realizations as well as observations that may disturb.

Today, November 12, 2022, brings us a closer look into how we feel about something. What that 'something' is, however, is personal.

Only we know what's been on our minds and so when we're suddenly 'forced' into investigating it further, we may just find out things that are distasteful.

The worst part about it is that what we find is that we are not the person we want to be. The cosmos has plans for revelations and as we receive them individually, we might have to face some of our inner demons.

One thing we have to take into consideration, and that is that it's the end of the year, and this is definitely the time when we're overthinking, heavily judging ourselves, and wondering what the future will bring us.

We are so deeply involved in our own paranoias and fears that we can't help but deliver ourselves a harsh time of it all. Remember this, signs: it's not that bad. We all have problems and we are all working our way through them. We will survive and thrive. Fear not, we are strong and capable.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 12, 2022, are:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The realization that you stand to discover on this day is the one that shows that you've been wrong all along, about someone in your life. Neptune is the great 'revealer' and sometimes what it reveals is a cold and harsh reality that nobody wants to sit with.

In a way, you've known this truth for a long time, but it was just too traumatizing to have to admit it as truth, and so, you stuffed it into the place of repression, never to be seen again.

But as it goes with things of this nature, they never stay stuffed.

In fact, today, November 12 would be the day where it's a virtual Pandora's box of revelations, and they will all be flying around your head, driving you a bit nuts. It's OK, however, Cancer, because none of this is a surprise; it's more along the lines of being unwanted. But, now that this truth has made itself known, you move on. You 'act accordingly.'

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Neptune's influence will strike a note in your intuitive being, and you'll be picking up on something that just a day ago, you were ignorant of. There is new information in your life, and while you've tried to look away from it in the past, it seems that you are karmically tied to this info arriving on this day.

Your plans are about to be changed, Virgo, and you are not someone who easily warms to big changes.

What's going to be rough today, for you, is the deciphering of intuitive messages: what's correct, and what is fantasy?

Yes, you'll be receiving word that changes are coming, but your gut will tell you there's more here, and that you need to remain 'on hold' until you are able to figure it all out. You do not like being 'on hold'. You want your answers now and you want to know the truth.

The truth will come out on this day, but the outcome will remain the same: huge changes are coming your way, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be so tapped into the invisible worlds and intuitive places today that you may not want to deal with actual humans, as they are seriously on your ever-loving nerve today.

You have found a place of comfort, and if you even so much as share this concept with a friend or even an acquaintance, you will see just how little faith they have in you, or what you believe in.

You know the secret to your own inner happiness, and on this day, under Neptune's influence, you will see just how 'alone' you are in thinking the way you do.

The good thing for you is that you never care what others think, and you'll be damned to let them take away the precious place of peace that you've found within your own self. You are on your way to enlightenment, and all anyone has to say about it is, "You're wrong."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.