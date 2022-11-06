The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During The Moon In Taurus, November 7 - 9, 2022

There's a good reason why we might be thinking of someone, an ex perhaps, during Moon in Taurus, and it is because this transit sparks both memories in us and reminders of what we love.

We could take this transit any number of ways, which also implies that it could be quite melancholic, what with all of that 'reminiscing', but it's the nature of Taurus transits to ground us in that which we find familiar. November 7 - 9, 2022 brings us one such day and one such astrology transit.

How will we know if our ex is thinking of us? Well, we might not get a message of confirmation on this, but let's put it this way during the Moon in Taurus, if you're thinking of them, they're thinking of you. The balance is part of the equation here.

This also doesn't necessarily count out the idea that our exes may reach out to us, even if just to say hello.

I wouldn't count on that, though. This transit is more about 'knowing' there's this person out there whom we were once intimately involved with, who we 'feel' is thinking of us, rather than getting solid proof. We're just going to have to trust the universe on this one, zodiac signs.

The Moon, in this case, acts like a beacon that shines down on us, and in its way, makes us the focal point for someone else's attention.

Our name might just pop up in the mind of an ex, or we might get a sensation that 'someone' is thinking of us.

That's where the fun begins: try to do a deep dive to find out what could have possibly brought that memory on, and how much power you might have put behind that thought that generated enough power for them to be thinking of you.

These three zodiac signs whose ex is thinking of them during the Moon in Taurus, November 7 - 9, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One of the reasons your ex may be thinking of you on this day is because you share some certain memory that might have happened on this day or during this week, and today marks an anniversary of sorts.

It's also quite possible that the dissolution of this relationship happened only recently and it's just too close in time for them to have completely pushed you aside.

While you might assume they are off and running, having a blissful life without you, what they are really doing is going over their regrets about how they treated you in the past.

What's done is done and cannot go back, however, your ex, right now, during Moon in Taurus, is thinking of you and a possible reunion though they do not have the nerve to get in touch with you on this.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is someone in your life that, if you knew they were thinking of you, you'd be shocked and stunned. Not necessarily flattered, but more surprised than anything. And this is mentioned because, during the Moon in Taurus, you more than likely will hear from this person.

What's good is that you really have no attachment whatsoever to this person, though you have never ever wanted any kind of reunion or even another conversation for that matter. Their communication with you will be through someone else and there's a good chance all they really want is to say a quick 'hello.'

You are OK with a quick hello, but with no more, as this person needs to stay in the past. No worries here, Aquarius. You may be stunned that this person has thought of you, but you won't be flattered. They are no longer in your life, and that's just fine and dandy with you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have tried to be the person who remains friends with all of your exes, simply because you don't want to carry around resentments or the burdensome weight of bad memories. Because you were such a good and loving partner, the people in your past remember you and do not wish to separate from you altogether.

You've learned that this doesn't always work out, and oftentimes creates more tension than it should. One particular ex of yours never got over you and is now suped-up on Moon in Taurus, meaning, they are compelled to reach out to you because they can't get you off their minds.

This is the stuff that you find burdensome, and when you hear that so and so is 'up for a friendly conversation' you'll want to immediately come up with a good excuse as to why you cannot have one.

