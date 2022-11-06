The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 7, 2022

If there's anything to put a damper on November 7, 2022, it's Venus square Saturn, which tends to make us feel as though we're being prohibited from doing all the wonderful things we've set out to do on this day.

And where love is concerned, it's a 'no-go' day on that topic. This is not the day you decide to fix your relationship; not unless you want to make it worse. On this day, love is going to have to take a backseat. You'll thank me later for that advice.

We also have a Full Moon in Taurus heading our way, and as it goes with Full Moon energy, we tend to get a little crazy under its influence.

So, if we feel we are being stopped from doing something, we may react poorly to this display of control, and we may very well become agitated or angry. November 7 has much good in the store, but it seems that we're only going to get to the good stuff AFTER we've plowed through the 'not so good' stuff.

Sounds like another day in paradise, eh? And, it is. There's nothing too awful about this day, and in the end, we all know that it's going to depend on how we perceive the troubles that may come with this day.

If we see everything as hopeless and tragic, believe me, the day is going to be a major drag. However, if we see this day as just another day in the lineup of good and bad, then we'll rise above it all and wait for it to pass. It's not a kidney stone...it's just a rough day, signs!

Here's which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on November 7, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can't make up your mind today when it comes to your own feelings about love and whether or not you should be in a romantic relationship or not. You feel like you've been running on past programs, and that the past may not be what defines you any longer.

You want new things, new people, and new experiences, but you are also still stuck in your old ways...and you know it. You've been searching for 'signs'; things to let you know you're on the right path, and that hasn't come to you either.

On November 7, you will interpret the Saturn transit as one that symbolizes an ending for you — one that propels you into the next phase of your life, romantically. Today has you coming to terms with how you perceive love in your life, and what you must do in order to experience it in full, in the future.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While today isn't about to bring you anything too unsavory, you might be looking for problems in places where problems don't occur. Saturn energy takes hold of you in the way of you looking for trouble and going out of your way to finding it.

It's as if today brings about a need in you to argue; you don't even need to be 'right' or to win you just want to feel the heat of adversity, because, well, that's how Saturn rolls...all over Virgo. Do not be surprised if you do something totally trite, like condemn someone for putting up a stupid meme on Facebook or something equally as ridiculous and unimportant.

That's the key here: you want the fight, and the content is non-essential. And, because it's a Venus transit, you'll probably take the fight home to your loved one, who has no idea what they're about to experience.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's only one thing that's on your mind today and it's being right. You may come across as haughty, or even snobbish on this day. What's causing this to happen is Saturn's effect on you and how it brings forth your darkest, snarkiest side and when you go 'snark' there's nothing to stop you. It's as if the snark gates open up and well, there you are, spewing all of your worst thoughts out for whoever will listen. You don't always take the time to indulge your worst side like this, but you figure it's only a day, so why not?

ON being 'right'? You know who you are, and what you believe in, and when it comes to someone else contradicting your feelings, today isn't a good day for them to even dare to think about it. You are not hearing it, today, Capricorn. You are shut off from the opinions of others, and you find nothing wrong with that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.