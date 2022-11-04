The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 5, 2022

The fifth of November has historical mention in the vaults of time and it is known for sedition, revolution, and violent rebellion.

On this day, depending on which transits are on high, we may experience something similar, but on a personal level.

Today three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes and it's not just because the day is November 5, 2022.

We also have the transit Venus opposition Uranus, which may not throw us into a state of revolt, it could very well be quite disturbing when it comes to love, romance, and partnership.

Where Venus is the planet of love and beauty, Uranus is the planet that rules rebellion and the rejection of rules. When in opposition, it hits us down here on earth as troubles in our love lives.

Not what anyone wants, but we don't get a choice; those planets will do what they do, despite our disapproval. Today's hard times are brought to us by Venus opposite Uranus, and we will feel it hit hardest in the love zone.

If there's one thing that's good about today is that there will be no actual violence. Just a lot of tension, disagreement, and facetious behavior. Some zodiac signs will really take it to heart, too

. Expect to see many people walking around today with mean mugs for faces. People are on edge on this day; they are unapproachable and looking for fights.

Lovers will instigate arguments simply because they can, and even if there's no good reason to argue, it won't matter. Venus's opposition Uranus likes to topple the house of cards that represents love and union.

Which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on November 5, 2022?

Here's an explanation for Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Between wanting to be alone and never getting the opportunity to get what you want, you'll start the day out in a major funk. This funk will immediately be misread by your partner and it will set up the day's aggression.

You have no problem with your lover, in fact, they had nothing to do with your funky state of mind; you simply wanted to spend some time on your own today, and as soon as you saw them, you resented their presence.

You might even know that it's a tall order to ask to be alone when you actually live with someone, but you are a human being and we humans do need our alone time.

During Venus opposite Uranus, you and your partner will find as many reasons as you can to argue and debate over the smallest of things. This will pass and you will feel relieved, but until then, November 5 will go down as the day you fought hard...for reasons unknown.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It never takes you too long to get into the idea of rebellion, as you've lived your life as an individual who does their own thing, whenever they want to. You aren't arrogant or pushy about this, but you are adamant: you do not do what you don't want to do.

Today, during Venus's opposition to Uranus, you'll find that, if you are in a relationship, your partner will drive you absolutely crazy with something they want you to do for them.

You will politely let them know that not only are you uninterested, but you're also not going to oblige them. You have your principles and you trust them; what causes today's roughness is that they keep on pushing and pushing, and when you are pushed too hard, you do one of two things: you either lash out at them uncontrollably, or you shut down and give them the ultimate silent treatment.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If there's anyone who has the patience to endure a day like today, it's you, Pisces, and that's mainly because you know in advance that all things pass. Basically, that means that whatever happens today won't last and it certainly won't go down in any history books.

You are about to be at odds with your romantic partner, a thing you dread, as expected. Venus opposition Uranus knocks the two of you off your back and places you at opposite ends of the spectrum, today. An odd thing happens: you don't like each other.

At first, that feels heartbreaking, but you trust that everything will snap back after this transit passes, and it will. But what makes today hard for you is that nagging idea that for at least a few minutes during this day, you won't like your partner at all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.