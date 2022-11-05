The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 6, 2022

Today is the day that many signs will find that their patience is not only put to the test but pushed to the limit. We are looking at you, Moon sextile Saturn, yes, that's right — we are calling you out on this one.

This astrological transit, which appears on November 6, 2022, has the power to push us over the edge. Some zodiac signs will readily jump, while others will come to their senses and do what we all do, as human beings: we DEAL with it. That's life in the Big Apple, as they say. Just deal with it.

Today, we will have to just deal with it, and depending on what state of mind we're in emotionally, that could range from being an exceptionally tall order, to 'just another day'.

We are seasoned players in the game of life, and by now, we've come to roll with the punches.

Today may throw a few good ones too, but as mentioned, we either deal, or we fold. And there are a few zodiac signs that will opt for folding.

Whenever we 'deal' with Moon sextile Saturn, we're looking at how we've either been prevented from achieving something or how we feel that everything is rigged against us.

We can't move forward because the 'rules' keep us from marching on, and we can't settle in peacefully, because something else prevents us from finding solace. It's a day of frustration and repression, even if we do speak up, we won't be heard because nobody is listening.

Now that spells 'one rough day' for three zodiac signs in particular.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 6, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't always take things at face value, and on this day, during the Moon sextile Saturn, you won't believe what you're seeing. In fact, not only will you reject what you are being offered, you aren't able to see it as truth, and you will pursue something that is basically set up to reject you, in the process. Today is about your own inability to accept something that is true.

This truth isn't necessarily negative or harsh, it's just something you, personally, can't get with. You feel as though you could rewrite the truth if you just stick with your own version of it, but that's the thing about the truth...it has a way of always being 'the truth'.

Today has you biting the bullet, while you get ready to embrace a truth that you didn't think was possible. You don't like it, and you really don't want to have to accept it, but what choice do you have? The truth is the truth, no matter how hard we try to rewrite it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Being told what to do has never been your preference, and today is one of those days when someone in your life will do just that. If only you didn't feel this person was somehow 'beneath' you, you might be able to learn something from them, as the reason they are 'telling you what to do' is because they need to teach you something important.

Your pride gets in the way of your learning today, Leo, because, during the Moon sextile Saturn, you don't want to learn any lessons from people whom you believe to be clueless.

You don't consider that you might be the clueless one, but that's OK, as everything happens in its own time. What makes today so rough for you is the fact that you sense that you're missing out, but your pride won't let you open up to what you're missing out on.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are usually the one to tell people to 'just deal with it' and rarely are you in the position to be told the same words. Being told what to do messes with your sense of balance; you already know what to do, and that's why your life is so even-keeled...and yet, is it, Libra?

Do you stay balanced simply because you ignore everyone else's opinion and advice, knowing that, if left to your own devices, you are better off? The issue with today is that, during the Moon sextile Saturn, someone will suggest a 'better way' for you, and you will flatly reject their advice while shunning them for their nerves.

How dare they interject their own philosophy onto your life? And while you may have a point, you will end up feeling agitated and raw over it all. You cannot take criticism and when it comes to you today, you will turn your back on it, and its messenger.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.