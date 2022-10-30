The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For October 31 - November 6, 2022

Rough weekly horoscopes are coming to three zodiac signs at the start of Halloween, October 31, and then through the first week of November 6, 2022.

It would be hard to say that the entire week is going to be rough for certain signs, but there's enough going on, transit-wise, here, that we'll definitely have our moments.

Those moments may have us feeling a bit depressed, or 'dark' in so much as we'll be doing a LOT of reminiscing this week.

The past is not always the best place for the mind to return to, and yet the forces of nature will be pulling us into memory recall.

With Moon conjunct Pluto heading up the pack, we may find that our travels into our own personal history bring up dread and regret; we may even discover things about our own selves that we don't like.

As Moon trine Mars enters the picture, we could take our discovery one of two ways: we are either mad at ourselves for our past behaviors, OR, we turn our anger towards others, simply because there's too much of it to bear on one's own.

Towards the end of the week, our Pisces Moon is sextile Pluto...again...and between those two influences, it's going to feel as though we've exhumed certain memories for a purpose, and that purpose may just be to feel enough pain from them so that we can 'finally' move on.

In other words, this week is going to bring up something that is painful enough to create a personal revolution...one that leads to a great healing. "Feel it to heal it," as they say.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes on October 31 - November 6, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Regret is going to be your leading force during this week, as you go over and over again, the fine details of a particular breakup that you had, long ago. It may not even be a romantic breakup, either, but more along the lines of how you and a friend of yours ended your relationship, and how it makes you feel right now.

Your thoughts will veer to how you treated them, and whether or not you can stand the idea that it was you who made things so difficult — hence, the regret you'll carry with you this week.

It's also the first week of November, which, for some reason only you know has importance to you. This week triggers you and puts you on edge, which makes you feel vulnerable, and because you don't like coming off as weak, you act out toward others, instead.

Anger and regret propel your week, but there is a healing in there, so be aware of it when it happens.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because of all of this Pluto energy, you'll be feeling a mixture of negative feelings. None of these will get you too far down, but they may mess you up a bit during certain days of the week.

What your main gripe will be, during this week, is this nagging idea that you were done wrong by someone in your past and it's only now that you're realizing it. It's as if you suddenly wake up to some betrayal and as you put the pieces together, you recognize that you were treated even worse than you thought.

So, all of your negative thinking, this week, goes to this sudden revelation: "I was so naive that I didn't even see how abusive this person of the past really was." You will not lash out at the people of the present, because you know better than to displace your energy like that, but you will do a helluva lot of complaining.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You don't know what puts you into a greater funk, the battering ram that is the Moon conjunct Pluto in Pisces, or the fact that it's November, and certain things in your life STILL have not changed. You are someone who has lists; resolutions that need to be ticked off once they are completed.

It's how you run your life, you are a person of a great organization, and this week has you looking at all you have accomplished this year and all you have not. It's the 'not' that gets to you this week, and it makes you feel like a loser, which is the last thing you could ever be.

Still, as a person who looks to plans and achievements to base their own worth upon, you will sink into despair more than once during this time. Of course, you will rise above and take care of whatever business you need to tend to, so you needn't worry too, too much.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.