The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 30, 2022

Some days are tougher than others which is why three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on October 30, 2022. Sunday is just one of those days.

Anyone who doesn't have a rough-ish day today wins all the prizes and that's because we have a lineup of rough transits heading our way, and by the look on their 'faces' — they mean business.

We're already in the war zone now, thanks to Mars retrograde, and that's going to last a while, however, we might have made it through this day with a better attitude if only Moon trine Uranus didn't decide to join the party.

And you know good ol' Uranus; can't take them anywhere.

How the day will play out for the individual signs that are particularly susceptible to the charms of Mars and Uranus, is in the way we go about doing business. And on this day, everything is business.

Even our love lives. We wake up with a strange attitude on this day, and it leads us to think that everything we do is a transaction: "What am I getting out of this?"

We are very focused on the idea that, somehow, we're being ripped off, or slighted.

We won't be able to get this out of our heads, and much of today will be spent trying to 'show' people that we can't be taken that easily!

So far, nothing implies that today will be rough, but we will feel antsy as if we are anticipating some kind of unforeseen disaster.

Depending on how we process the information of the day, we could ride with that for a while, unperturbed.

Then again, we could decide that none of it is working for us and we could walk ourselves right into a state of frustration and anger.

Understand that we are the ones who drive this vehicle on this day; yes, we have aggressive transits pushing and pulling us, but in the end, we are the hand that moves the page.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 30, 2022 are:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's one of those typical 'Gemini doesn't get to win' days, and what's meant by that is, you are all about the expectation on this day, and this day has no intention whatsoever of fulfilling any of your needs, no matter who 'intent' you are.

It's just one of those days that tells you, "Not today, Gemini. Hang in there. Have patience." Moon trine Uranus promises nothing and delivers the same, in abundance.

Today may have you with high hopes and a plan; that means nothing to Moon trine Uranus, and with Mars retrograde plowing on in full force, you might as well kick back and drop all expectations.

Why do that to yourself, Gemini? Why bother getting yourself all hyped up for nothing? Today is not the delivery date; you will drive yourself nuts if you think something is supposed to happen on this day it's not.

Patience is your game, today. Try some, as this is what's going to turn your day around for you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will pick up on the frustrating quality of this day, right at the top, and you will act accordingly. You really aren't into making things worse for yourself and during Moon trine Uranus, it's hard to avoid, but you will avoid it somehow.

You are careful to not involve your romantic partner in the day's events as you feel you could easily start taking your frustrations out on them, and that would just be wrong.

You are acutely aware that everything in your immediate world depends on your perception of it, and that if you choose to announce that this is the worst day ever, it will become that, right before your eyes.

And while it's not the 'best' day ever, you feel that it's a radically better idea to kid yourself into thinking that today isn't as bad as it wants to be. You will experience frustration, but you will also sail through it all with grace.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Rather than jump down the throats of those who get on your nerves today (and there will be many) you will be making the decision to just let it ride.

You can't control everything, and Moon trine Uranus seems to want you to know it. You do know it.

Even though you like to control things to avoid chaotic situations, you know that if you don't want to lose your mind today, you'll have to back up and play the role of 'witness' rather than a participant.

It's better for you to see someone else making a mistake on this day, as getting involved with them as they are making this mistake might end up on your shoulders, as your responsibility.

Right now, during Moon trine Uranus, you are not up for more responsibility. You are up for peace, quiet and the desire to not be disturbed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.