The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 30, 2022

With Mars going into retrograde, we're all going to want to back it up a bit when it comes to how we treat our loved ones when we are under duress. Basically, this means that we have a choice on this day, October 30, 2022.

We can learn from our mistakes and grow into something new and beautiful with the loves of our lives, OR, we can continue on with our bad behavior and rude commentary, and see where that gets us.

Fortunately, most of us will come to know that today, during this first day of Mars retrograde, it's best to reign in our hostilities for sake of our relationship's future.

Today holds in store for us the idea of rising above.

Rising above our inhibitions, our reluctant feelings, and our tendency to always have things 'our' way. While Mars retrograde isn't supportive of love and relationship, it is incredibly good at helping us find common ground.

We approach love like we are warriors, looking for the safest place to hunker down for the night; in this way, we know that love is a battlefield but we also know how to avoid actual combat.

So, essentially, this day brings great luck in love to those of us who are open enough to pick up on the cues. If we are all military commanders on this day, then we have to watch out for our troops.

We can't lead anyone into danger. In this case, we are the commander, the troops, and the danger of Mars retrograde that helps to steer us in the right direction, for the sake of survival and we WANT to survive. We want our romances to survive.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on October 30, 2022 include the following:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are either going to prove yourself to be the world's greatest lover today, or you're going to spontaneously destroy your own relationship without even trying, due to anxiety-induced hostility.

The good thing is that you know how to work with Mars retrograde, and on this day, you'll make it work for you, not against you. That leaves you with the aforementioned option: to be the 'world's greatest lover' by the time the night falls.

The hostility that comes with this day doesn't pass you by, but it does inspire you to become a better person for the one you love. This doesn't seem like too heavy a compromise and being that you do love and cherish the person you're with, you are also ready to lay down your sword for them, so to speak.

Today has you stealthily heading toward the place of healing and kindness. Whodathunkit, Aries!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes, you just have to fight it out in order to keep the peace, and as twisted as that may sound, today is going to bring about that kind of thinking for you, Taurus. During Mars retrograde, you're going to want to get a few things out of the way.

You have a goal, and it's definitely all about being happy and sharing love, but, nothing goes further until you empty your magazine, so to speak, into the conversation. You have something on your mind today, and you know that if you bring it up, it may cause an eruption in the relationship.

Still, things can't move forward unless the space is cleared, and that's what you'll be doing today: clearing the space. You'll bring 'that topic' up and it will cause the expected response, and then it will clear up. It will get better and better, and you'll consider yourself mighty lucky to be alive on this day.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It doesn't take much for you to switch into warrior mode, and with Mars retrograde as the buzz transit of the day, you might as well call yourself Maximus Decimus Meridius. In terms of love, this gladiatorial attitude may intimidate you, but that's kinda-sorta what you want to do.

You want to show your loved one that won't let this one fall apart, and that you are willing to go the distance with them. You speak up on this day, you fight the good fight, and that is the one that is fought in the name of love and romance. This day is not without its rewards, or its soft side, however.

You will see in your partner's eyes the respect they have for you, and how, even though you're a bit of a hard case, you're still worthy of their love, and that makes you feel very, very good. Onlookers will notice how loving you are as a couple, and you can gaze back at them and ask them, "Are you not entertained?"

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.