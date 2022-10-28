The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their Love During The Moon Sextile Venus On October 29, 2022

"Hello, I love you." While it might not be that boldly spoken, someone IS going to say this to someone today for the first time.

It's almost as if we can't help but confess to truths that lay deep within us on this day, and that is because of a transit called Moon sextile Venus, which loosens lips and hopefully doesn't sink ships but then again, they might

To confess one's love for another takes guts and either a false sense of confidence or the kind of giddy optimism that believes that 'no' is not an option.

On this day, October 29, 2022, during Moon sextile Venus, many signs here today will walk right on up to the person who may or may not have been aware of us all this time, and we are going to tell them straightforward: "Hey, I love you. Let's talk."

Of course, there are those of us from whom an omission of love is expected; the object of our affection already knows our feelings but that Moon sextile Venus prods us into expressing that thought one more time, you know, just for good measure. That's the thing about love confessions.

We never really just confess 'once'. We go at it again and again until we get the response we're looking for. But here's the kicker?

What IS the response we're looking for, we've all learned the hard way that it's best to be careful what we wish for lest it comes true. Moon sextile Venus is a cautionary tale, in its own celestial way.

The zodiac signs who confess their love during the Moon sextile Venus on October 29, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As soon as you feel the pangs of love sets in, you want to share your feelings with the one you are enamored with.

They don't know it yet, but there's a good chance your confession won't come as a surprise.

In a way, whatever you say to them will come as a welcome gift, as there's a very good chance that during the Moon sextile Venus, the person you want to confess your love to, loves you back and just hasn't gotten around to telling you yet.

It's a pleasant day, filled with happy surprises and it will feel good — and liberating to you, to finally get this information off your chest.

Today also has you feeling brave and even a little feisty, which should make your confession all the more 'cute'. Your paramour will appreciate your nervous delivery, and they will soothe those nerves of yours, pronto. No worries on this one, Cancer. It's in the bag.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are on the verge of telling someone in your life that you feel 'feelings' for them, and those feelings aren't all that platonic.

You don't know how they will react, in fact, you keep on replaying your rejection fantasy, over and over again, in your mind.

Not that your fantasy would ever stop you from walking yourself right on over to this person to tell them how you feel.

And yet, there you are, still hemming and hawing. You want to shout it to the world, but you figure you'll start with the one person who needs to know, first.

During Moon sextile Venus, you will be compelled to get this bit of info off your mind, and after spending a little time preparing yourself for the good, bad, and the ugly, you figure: "It's time. Let's do this thing." Today has you confessing your love. No matter what happens, you can know that at least you tried.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You feel that because you are so cool and smart that it would be hard to resist you, and in a way, you'd be right.

Your brand of confidence is rare, and it's not off base: you really are a catch, and that is your attitude when you approach your crush with the reality of how you feel about them.

It's October 29, and we are riding with Moon sextile Venus on our side, and the only thing that spells is 'confession.'

It's time to let it all out, take that chance, spill the beans and stand there before them, vulnerable.

Ordinarily, you walk away from situations that could leave you vulnerable, but not this time; today, you want it all, the full experience in all of its dreaded horror and hopefully blissful surprise.

It's all going to work out for you, Scorpio, and you should be proud of yourself for having such nerve.

