The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Their Crush Their Feelings During Mercury In Scorpio On October 29, 2022

In the same way that transit Mercury in Scorpio can create havoc in our lives, in terms of communication and force, it can also deliver us the nerve we might be lacking when it comes to actually confronting someone about how we feel about them.

And, if we feel good about them, we might feel even more intimidated to express ourselves for fear of rejection. That's where we take an about-face today; we will get the chance to tell our lovely crushes and alluring dates that we may very well be smitten with them. We get the nerve today!

Mercury in Scorpio, the sign of the Scorpio, is a major player when it comes to 'action' transits; this event lets us see how stuck we are, AND how unstuck we could be, if only we were to set ourselves free. We create our own box and once we're inside that box, we can't tell if there are any other options.

There's just what's inside our heads. The box is our own set of limitations, and today, during Mercury in Scorpio, we break through that set. Today is the day when we lose our fear when it comes to communication. Scorpio energy is fearless; we have this in us, and on this day, that hyped-up, expressive person inside us will have their day.

A word of advice: don't confess your love unless you really are serious about it. You may feel very nervy and confident during Mercury in Scorpio, but understand that it's more than you: this is about bringing another person into your life. Is this something you really want?

Yes, you have a crush on this person, but before you make any moves to let them in on it, think twice: think about what you might be doing to them, or to their hearts. Consider them as a person, and not just as your crush target. All will go well.

The three zodiac signs who tell their crush how they feel during Mercury in Scorpio on October 29, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are someone who doesn't want to hold on to information too long as you don't like the feeling of being the sole owner of some privileged information and your crush on so and so? Only you know about this, so far. During Mercury in Scorpio, you'll be tempted to run over to them and gush out your romantic feelings.

Thankfully, you won't run, but you may end up walking, and while you are walking, take the time to think this out. Your feelings are real and true, they are positive and inviting, and you think-hope-pray that your crush will respond well, which they probably will. What you have to watch out for is pushing it too far.

It's hard to avoid with Scorpio energy being so 'all consuming' but this one is up to you, Cancer. If you want this person to know how you feel, don't burden them with the entirety of your emotional state; just let them know in small ways. Your point will come across better that way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may not be able to get up the nerve to just go over to your crush and tell them how you feel, but you'll find that nerve, somehow, as Mercury in Scorpio is gently nudging you into position. You might not understand what is going on, as your drive to confess seems almost beyond you and in a way, it is.

Mercury in Scorpio is behind this deal and it wants you to get up in the face of your crush and just...go for it.

You are torn. October 29 puts you in a situation where you feel one way, but you act in another way.

You feel a dire need to tell them your feelings, but you feel an even stronger need to withhold. Eventually, the need to express yourself will win out, and you will be marching on over to this person today to let them know your feelings. Let the seduction begin, Virgo. You're in your realm now.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your zodiac sign doesn't see anything wrong with approaching the person you are secretly crushing on, and just telling them outright, what's up? You are not intimidated by this person and you're also not worried about rejection.

It won't feel good to be rejected, but you don't own this person's brain, so you aren't expecting any particular reaction. You want to take this chance, though; you want to put yourself out there, and this is a direct influence of Mercury in Scorpio, which loves the idea of communication done right.

Scorpio is one of the zodiac signs that loves order, and when Mercury is in Scorpio, things can get pretty meticulous. You feel like you have enough courage to march right over to your person's face and let them know your truth.

The thing with you, Aquarius, is that you're so different that this person may just be curious about you anyway. You are prepared for anything, and you'll definitely get...something.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.