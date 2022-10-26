The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 27, 2022

Every now and then we have the kind of day where we misjudge just about everything and end up regretting that we even got out of bed.

Generally speaking, days like this tend to happen during Pluto transits, as Pluto has a tendency to pull energy out of us, leaving us either confused, hostile or simply on edge.

On this day, October 27, we have the transit Mercury square Pluto, which will create those negative conditions, and most of them will manifest in words.

Mercury square Pluto makes us feel as though we need to speak up and say something whether it's in defense of something we believe in, or even for the sake of someone else.

We can't help but feel that something 'needs' our opinion, or rather our knowledge and experience.

We kid ourselves into thinking that we are important today, but the problem is in the idea that...while we may be important, we're not necessarily needed, nor is our opinion. Get the drift here?

So, today is one of those days when certain zodiac signs come to the rescue of people who don't need us to intervene.

We honestly think we're doing a good thing, but the real problem with today is that we don't take the hint and we don't back down.

We have ourselves convinced that we are needed here, that things won't work without our brilliance involved.

The more we push, the harder the rejection is going to feel but that's not going to stop certain signs. It's as if some people have to go all the way before they realize they don't need to.

On October 27, 2022, the 3 zodiac signs with rough horoscopes include:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will rise today feeling like a superhero, and not only does this feel great, it makes you think you can finally tackle one of the major issues in your life: your job and a certain co-worker.

Because you feel good, you have the confidence under your belt to approach this person in a positive way; you figure, you might as well get this done and you might as well do it in a professional, yet friendly way.

You have misjudged your opponent, however, and during Mercury square Pluto, you will see how Pluto's energy affects those who gobble it up. You feel as though you're doing them a favor by being kind and compassionate.

You are willing to allow them the floor and the space to be heard, and yet, all they have to offer is shouting, complaining, and blaming. This isn't going as you expected it to, and this day will drag you down with it. Things will pass, but not without sufficient aggravation first.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today brings you another vision of false hope, as you seriously believe, at one point, that you and this one other person could come to an agreement with each other.

You are both tired of tearing each other's heads off in work-related arguments and in some kind of attempt today to wave the white flag, you will put yourself in a vulnerable position and you will be verbally attacked.

This does nothing to you but put you in a foul mood, one that you will be sharing with just about everyone in your life, including those who are clueless as to why you're being 'this way.'

What's happening today is that Mercury square Pluto has pushed you into a place where all you can see is the negative. You don't even want to entertain the thought that this will pass.

Right now, you're content to sit and stew in misery.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are not like anyone else, and you know it. You love being an individual, but during Mercury square Pluto, it seems as though you are being dragged into the kind of drama that has very little to do with you...yet, you can't escape.

What you're dealing with is the nagging power of Pluto which tends to toss people into situations that can't get out of, through some sort of guilty association or unbreakable attachment to an obligation.

This may be family-oriented and for you, even though you love your family, you're a bit tired of always having to show up and be present. You'll have to attend such a get-together again, on this date, but seeing as your mood is not really all that social, you'll have your head in the clouds.

If you come across as too preoccupied, then you'll be challenged and prodded into 'being here now.' 'Now' offers you nothing but a headache, and so you'll opt for 'pre-occupied' which will, no doubt, upset everybody. Ah well, what can you do?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.