The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, October 30, 2022

Today marks an important phase within the current astrological tides of change as Mars turns retrograde in Gemini.

The past week has seen many changes in astrology which are still assimilating into how you think and the choices that you make.

Mars is the planet that is known for governing masculine energy.

It represents passion, determination, and perseverance toward whatever it is trying to accomplish.

While in Gemini, it takes on a communicative air.

Mars in Gemini brings up your feelings and those of those around you making lengthy conversations, realizations of truth, and even arguments more likely.

But during this time, it is important to understand that arguments are not a given as long as you approach everything trying to understand as deeply as you can.

Mars in Gemini can help you to express what it is you truly feel as well as bring greater connection with those around you as you share what it is you are profoundly moving through and what it is you want for your future.

Gemini is a zodiac sign of duality which brings your focus during this time to the space between defending your own beliefs at all costs and working on mutual understandings with others.

During this phase, honesty will be at an all-time high, especially during Scorpio Season as this water zodiac sign exemplifies the desire to tune into what is most true.

This energy of truth is one that will help you be able to express yourself better and deal with those aspects of your life that you may not be comfortable doing at other times.

The one thing to remember though is that while the truth will be front and center during this time, having a filter will not be.

Mars in Gemini expresses the truth but does so blatantly so tuning into understanding what you and those around you are going through will help keep conversations productive rather than hurtful or vindictive.

With the Moon in Capricorn today, there will be a more logical basis for your feelings as this important Mars transit begins helping you to take a step back from your emotional self without judgment.

If you spend time judging how you feel, you are not letting yourself truly settle into your emotions.

Depending upon where Gemini shows up in your life, it can change the overall nature of what focus and work this transit will bring.

The one thing for certain though is that it is time to stop worrying about how you say something and simply just speak it.

Mars will be retrograde in Gemini from today until January 12th, 2023 but will continue to move through this air zodiac sign until March 23rd, 2023, giving you plenty of time to settle into this energy and make the most of this truth-speaking energy.

After all, it is true that the truth will set you free, even if it is at first uncomfortable.

Which three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Sunday, October 30, 2022?

Read on to find out more, if you're a Gemini, Sagittarius or Pisces.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars in your zodiac sign during its retrograde means that it is going to be amplifying your inner truth to help transform every facet of your life. Normally you are a quick thinker that tends to make more spontaneous decisions.

This can especially be true in your relationship or intimate life as there has recently been a large focus on this area.

But during Mars retrograde things slow down for you and the decisions that normally came so quickly now seem too slow.

Do not interpret this feeling as stagnation or even confusion. Within it is the gift of knowledge that you sometimes bypass in an effort to feel like you are always moving.

When you fully embrace your truth and allow yourself to see how it actually looks in your life, you also allow yourself to make a decision that you will actually be satisfied with long-term instead of only momentarily.

RELATED:

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This energy of Mars retrogrades in Gemini calls into question your true feelings within your romantic relationships. It seems that there has been a disconnection between yourself and what you actually know to be true.

Instead of going deeper to discover what this is, you have left it because you were not yet comfortable with what it would mean once you did discover this.

But during this time, Mars in Gemini is going to help you understand your feelings versus the feelings of others and how you have been trying to make others happen and do what they want for far too long.

Your heart is your own Sagittarius which means that it is only your truth that matters at the end of the day. Use this retrograde phase to bring more authenticness and truth into your relationship so that you know its foundation is built upon nothing but the truth.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Gemini energy rules your home and family life. While Mars is here, it is not only bringing about deeper healing of your own childhood issues that may have repeated themselves in your life, but also will bring deep transformation to this area. Mars in Gemini is helping you to work to create the changes that you have been seeking for some time.

Whether it is a new home, a new location, a more committed relationship, or even children, Mars retrograde will help you to dig deep to not just think about doing things but to actually start to accomplish them.

With Mars retrograde, it means that things will slow down, but what that really adds up to is more time to work on what it is you're trying to create. Use this time to get things right Pisces.

Take your time in this critical area of your life, making sure that you are not continuing on any past patterns so that you truly can sit back knowing you are beginning a brand-new cycle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.