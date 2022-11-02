The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 3, 2022

Thursday, November 3, 2022 brings a few challenges to three zodiac signs and this is why their horoscopes are rough.

Thanks to the placement of Mercury and Uranus with Moon trine Mercury working the skies and Uranus in the mix, we're looking at how far we can push an idea, and how nervy we can be while trying to get our point across.

Say for instance you are a Gemini, Aquarius or Pisces and you get an idea that you absolutely believe in.

It may be wacky, and it may be wrong, but you know inside that you can make it right if only you could get the support of the people around you.

In other words, you've got a brilliant plan and the only thing missing is the support of others.

So, you go for that support. And you go for it again and again, as if you're some kind of political candidate. And in the way of political candidates, you win some and you lose some.

Thursday, November 3, 2022 horoscopes have you losing some, unfortunately.

Your today's horoscope for November 3, will have you believe so much in yourself that you lose sight of the bigger picture. It's now all about you, rather than your great idea. You need to prove to your people that you are right, and when they are somewhat taciturn on the subject, you flip out and want to insist upon your ways.

Nobody's having any of it this Thursday, and your job will be to calm down, take it all less seriously, and just deal with it. We don't get everything we want, all the time, zodiac signs.

We have to roll with the punches, as they say. Thursday brings you that opportunity.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 3, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are not someone who enjoys debating a topic. You feel that if it's something you are interested in, you are an expert — and you're not a show-off about it either.

You just 'know what you know' and so when someone, today, challenges you on something that you feel you cannot be challenged on, you resort to put downs and condescending sneers of disapproval.

Uranus energy is bad enough in your world, but throw in Moon trine Mercury, and what you end up with is the perfect storm of you feeling offended while being the main offender. It's as if all you do today is stand up for yourself, while battering down on others, verbally.

You may prove to other people, today, that you are not someone who is willing to compromise on anything, and if you don't care, then that's fine, too. But they will care, and they will remember how you treated them on this day, November 3, 2022.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're used to getting your way. It's how you approach life; you go after what you want and rarely does anything get in your way. You are spoiled, and you know it, but so what? Being spoiled is nice.

The only problem with having a charmed life is when it slips into the margins and you don't have as much control of it as you thought, and that, unfortunately, is what's about to happen today, November 3, 2022.

The transit which is upon us today, Moon sextile Uranus, is not your friend. Not your enemy either, but if you are someone who always gets what you want, then any 'flack' will not be appreciated.

Today brings the flack in the form of a good friend who decides that today is the day they read you the riot act in terms of what you 'do wrong' in the friendship and how much you've disappointed them.

Hey, it's only their opinion, but it will get to you. It's never nice to be on the wrong end of someone else's vitriol. Today is that day, Aquarius. So sorry.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

By mid-day today, all you'll be saying is, "I just wanted today to go smoothly." Apparently, you had plans for today. No biggie, everyone makes plans, and yeah, sometimes those plans get derailed.

However, with Moon sextile Uranus in the cosmic sky, you had no idea just how derailed they'd be, in fact, you'll be spending this day doing just the opposite of what you had originally intended to do.

This is the day when schedules go haywire; meetings get put off, and communications go awry. It might as well be Mercury retrograde, and yet, it isn't. But Mercury does have a say in today's events, and that's probably where all the trouble starts.

A good warning for you would be to withhold from saying too much that could go the wrong way on you. Today's word of the day is 'backfire' so keep it in mind if you want to escape a totally rough day for yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.