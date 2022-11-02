The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Falls Apart During Moon Sextile Uranus On November 3, 2022

Three zodiac signs have their entire world fall apart when the Moon sextiles Uranus on November 3, 2022.

Moon sextile Uranus is a powerful transit that can influence us by causing us to see things that were never there before.

What's meant by this is that we're not always aware of what's going on in our love lives; we get into a routine and it feels solid...we go with it and we end up living that way for a long time.

We don't question anything because we 'assume' all is well and that nothing is going on behind our backs.

We also 'assume' that everything we do is fine with our partners, and that happens because we don't check in with them to see what they really feel.

We may be harboring resentment for our partners, but we stuff those feelings back down so that they don't cause problems.

But we end up with the worst of all conditions: repression. Moon sextile Uranus is like the 'anti-repression' transit, and if it sees repression, it ends it.

But how to end repression? How to stop feeling as though we have to keep our emotions stuffed away, never to be seen?

We can't. And once that floodgate opens up, as it will on this day, November 3, during Moon sextile Uranus, certain signs here will feel the brunt of that tsunami.

Just know this: if you are about to watch your romance fall apart — for real — then understand that it is meant to be.

You got what you could from this relationship, you learned what you needed to know, and now, as heartbreaking as it may feel, it's for your own good.

After this day, you will be free, and that might be scary, but you'll get past that, too. Onwards and upwards, signs.

The three zodiac signs whose love life falls apart during the Moon sextile Uranus on November 3, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's better for you when you live in the truth, and today's truth comes with an upset that you'd rather deal with now...and you do.

Today has you seeing very clearly that your love life is more than in dismay, it's teetering on the edge of complete dissolution.

It's OK. You recognize this. You feel that this is meant to be, that this love affair wasn't meant to last a lifetime, and even though you might be kidding yourself on this, it doesn't matter; the time is now, and during Moon sextile Uranus, on November 3, you'll own that cold, hard fact and you will do something about it.

It's not easy for you to let go of someone you once loved, but you also know that you have a life to live, one that contains your happiness and that you owe yourself this grain of joy. Today may bring you sadness, but it's not a surprise, and you know what your next move will be, Taurus.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have recently found out some information that displeases you so much, that you aren't sure you can go back to 'not knowing.' Your partner has done something wrong.

Whatever defines 'wrong' in this case is something only you know, but you are upset by their actions and you are not too sure you can forgive them.

You trusted this person, and while you know that you are no perfect specimen of humanity, you're pretty sure that you didn't break the rules of the relationship.

You stuck with it and you saw that there were tears in the fabric; this love affair was flawed from the beginning, and it's only now, during Moon sextile Uranus, that you see that, perhaps this is not as 'meant to be as you had hoped.

The day has come when you recognize that what you have is falling apart. You are strong-willed and you will survive Scorpio. Fear not.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You gave it all you had, Sagittarius, and now, you realize that, on November 3, during Moon sextile Uranus, you cannot take another minute of being with the person you once called 'partner.'

What started out so beautifully has morphed into something strange and undesirable, and you do not think you can keep up the charade anymore.

You didn't get into this relationship so that you can prove to the world how good a romance you have; no, you fell in love, you lived the life, and now, that life is falling apart.

You can stay on and be miserable, or you can figure out a way to escape and rise above the tide. Being you, Sagittarius, you will find the way out, and you will save yourself.

But it's going to be a long time before you'll be able to get this person out of your head. You'll be OK, but this one may be tough, at first.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.