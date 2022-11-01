The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 2, 2022

The only real issue with today is whether or not we can control our tempers. It's the middle of the week and November has just begun.

While things are just starting to wind down for the end of the year, the very same things are being pushed for completion.

We need to finish things up now, and that could potentially put us at risk of losing our patience.

And that is what we will be doing on this day, during the transit of the Moon trine Mars. Tick, tick, boom.

Mars works in so many ways for us. It can give us that additional energy we need to complete something big, or it can make us hold tight to our principles to the point where we miss out on anything having to do with completion.

Mars is behind our anger and our aggressive strikes.

We lash out at people for no good reason simply because Moon trine Mars is in the sky, right now.

It's November 2, and the pressure is on, zodiac signs. Some of us are going down.

During this day, the expression, 'only the strong survive' holds weight, however, the 'strong' are the ones who are the most hostile. The strength of character doesn't exist on this day.

Mars's energy appeals to our selfishness, and our need to win. And it's going to be a long day, too.

It's the Wednesday hump, and if we're going to get to Thursday — without being fired or dumped — then we'd better keep our heads on our shoulders.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 2, 2022 include:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll do OK today if you can keep your emotions in check, and that might be a tall order for you, Taurus.

On November 2, you'll be influenced by Moon trine Mars, which may try your patience and have you acting out, even if you hadn't intended to be so abrasive about it. You will, indeed, tell someone off today, and that might lead to instant regret.

But pride will not let you take your words back, especially considering you stand by your thoughts and words.

Today isn't the day where you weigh your words before they exit your mouth; instead, you just blurt and let 'em have it.

Your actions today will inspire disrespect; you will turn someone off. Just see if you can make sure you don't anger your boss or whoever it is that pays you.

You don't need to suck it up, but you also don't need to aggressively go for the kill. Pace, Taurus. Keep the pace.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing you need is for your momentum to be broken up by someone else's intrusive and nervous behavior. You have a goal in mind and you need to stick to it if you're going to get the success you have in mind.

That smooth path will be interrupted today, November 2, during Moon trine Mars, because there is someone in your life who just doesn't feel that what you do is important.

The nerve! You will be challenged and put down today by someone you don't even consider to be knowledgeable on the subject, and that may just whip you right out of your good mood and keep you locked in the negativity of the day.

The day is just fine, but it teeters due to our own perspective. You, personally, could let this person's words just roll off your back, but you won't do that. By engaging, you end up upsetting the order of the day.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sagittarius season usually has you feeling fairly good, but there will always be those nagging little transits to set you on a dangerous path. Today we have Moon trine Mars, and this transit is not friends with Capricorn.

In fact, it's the very antithesis of what you want or need in your life, right now. All has been going very well for you, and you'd like to maintain this level of control and balance.

You've always been good at making things work, and yet, Moon trine Mars has a way of introducing the wrong people into your environment at the wrong time.

This means that there is someone in your work zone that exists simply to get on your nerves. They like challenging you and they honestly do think you find it cute.

You don't, they're clueless, and if you want this day to pass, just deal with it. Just deal with it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.