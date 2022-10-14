The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, October 15, 2022

In perfect timing with the universe, today becomes a day all about rest and replenishing your own cup so that you have more to give to others.

The upcoming Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Scorpio pushes like a wave closer to you and your life yet even in the rising tides, you are trusting today that there is a purpose to any pause.

October was set to be a month of changing energy as planets began to turn direct, initiating a new astro-cycle and calling you to set forth on your own.

Yet even in newness, there is a divine pace to embrace.

Today, the Moon returns to Cancer as it connects positively with Mars in Gemini asking you to slow down and make sure that you are caring for yourself today.

The Moon is at home in Cancer which means that it is felt especially strongly urging you to reconnect with not just your physical home but also the home that you have within yourself.

Cancer is a water sign that governs motherhood, family, and that home space that feels nurturing and fulfilling.

Many of the choices that you make in your life will be about creating or establishing more of that physical or even proverbial home.

A place to belong is often what is behind many of the changes that feel disruptive yet are merely those catalysts to help you live in a more authentic space within yourself.

The Cancer Moon calls you today to rest your body as well as your heart.

Ongoing friction between Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces alongside that of Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus is creating a feeling of knowing that something is growing closer on the horizon.

This intuitive feeling is one in which you know that you will be faced with an important decision or even be a part of another’s.

Yet, the universe always aims to remind you that you cannot control everything, you cannot make the future arrive any sooner and sometimes the best progress is made when you allow things to simply happen in the way in which they are meant to.

The Cancer Moon alongside retrograde Jupiter in Aries blocks your own agenda today as you feel your day is better spent relaxing and catching up on your favorite shows rather than getting out into the world to make things happen.

Normally, this is a tension-filled aspect that can cause frustration, however today because of the strong influence of the Cancer Moon it will feel supportive as if there is actually nothing for you to do at all but simply rest.

Rest is an important part of the process, especially when you can engage within its judgment-free meaning that you are not thinking about the long to-do list in your mind but instead understanding that you are creating the space and resilience to be able to handle anything as it comes up.

Because to rest means not only are you refilling your cup, but you are also saying you are worthy of simply just being and trusting in knowing exactly what it is you need.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, October 15, 2022 are:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Slow down today Cancer and simply observe all that you have accomplished in recent weeks or even months. You have been on an exhausting journey recently of honoring your own truth and speaking it wherever necessary. However, moving ahead does not mean forgetting about your own needs.

It does not mean to fear losing momentum just because you feel you are tired or need more rest. Be gentle with yourself today as you would someone that you care for. Remember that truth is not just in what you speak but also in how you care for yourself. Slowing down today may seem like it is preventing you from accomplishing the changes you are seeking, but it is actually helping you get one step closer.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Cancer Moon sheds light on your romantic life today and the work that you have been called to focus on recently. You tend to approach everything, even love, in a very work-oriented manner. You see something that needs to get done and you work at it until it is accomplished.

Yet, even in this, you do not always take the time to be aware of what your needs are or even that of your partners. Pluto just turned direct in your sign which means that you are being given the gift of sight into how you have helped or hindered what you want to create in all areas of your life. Now, the Cancer Moon today will allow you to take a more feeling approach so that you truly are doing things differently.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is the planet of action and ambition. Currently in your sign until early next year it may seem that you are having to be in a constant state of action and change. This has and will allow you to align your life with how you have always wanted it to be, which is a wonderful thing. Yet, this is also a journey that you need to find a sustainable pace within.

The Cancer Moon reminds you to slow down today. To reflect on all that has happened and that you are feeling within instead of just continuing to act. Because the planet that governs all this will be hovering within your life helping you to manifest your own personal beliefs and desires over the next few months, it is important to take these moments of rest because ultimately it will lead to the peace you are seeking.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.