The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 15, 2022

It's that time, signs, when the transits line up just right and their guidance allows us to have happy, healthy, love lives.

What we have on this day, October 15, 2022 is the bold and brilliant Moon square Jupiter, and as we all know by now, anytime Jupiter is around to influence us, it's going to be big and powerful. When we are fortunate enough to have Jupiter affect our love lives, we can rest assured that everything that will happen on this day will be pure, loving and from the heart.

Here we are, mid-month, and we're caught up in the 'end of the year' vibe, which means parties, get-togethers, dinners, Halloween fun, etc...the one thing we really want to NOT have to worry about is the state of our romance.

And happily enough, certain signs of the Zodiac will get a break on that account, on this day. We're not nit-picking each other apart on this day, mainly because we really do want the best life has to offer, and we know that we don't want to be the obstacle that gets in our own way.

Jupiter's presence makes it so that we are free from doubt. We don't doubt ourselves or our partners; we believe in them, and in ourselves and this is not only noticeable on this day but effective. We will come to know that our lives are a result of our perception; if we look for all the wrong things in our lover, we will definitely find them...so why bother taking that track?

Today is the day we refuse to be bogged down by the incessant negativity that our brains want to pour all over us. Today is the day for love, sweet love.

Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 15, 2022 are:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's a good day for you as you and your loved one finally come to an agreement, and only you know what that's all about. But it's been needed and it's refreshing to know that this one hurdle is not out of the way. That's the perfect kind of example of what can potentially happen during Moon square Jupiter, the transit that knows nothing but positivity and production.

You will be working together with your lovely person from here on in, and this pleases you to no end. You can also pat yourself on the back for hanging in there and not doing anything rash; your patience has paid off and not only that, it's opened up doors to new experiences. You might not have had these new experiences if you just left it all for dead, but you didn't. You hung on and you created a better path for the two of you. Jupiter expands on this good vibe.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the idea of making the day purely positive, you and your partner will set out on a new journey of the heart. This means that both you and the person you love are going to take your love to the next level.

Now, only you know what this might mean, but it does sound like a stronger bond is in the process of being made between the two of you. Cancers react beautifully to the energy of Moon square Jupiter, and on this day, October 15, 2022, you'll take advantage of all the good vibe energy that you can...and you will parlay it into a meaningful experience in the relationship. The days of arguments over nothing are long gone; you're in a different situation now — you know each other well.

While the 'honeymoon' may be over, you and your mate will now begin the next step in your life journey together.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Nothing like a good blast of your home planet to spice up the day, and today with Moon square Jupiter, you'll be sitting pretty and feeling good about everything. And that includes your love life and the relationship you are presently in. There's no such thing as doubt on this day, as you, personally, feel as though you've covered all the bases in your relationship and now, the two of you are ready to move forward. You've built this rock-solid foundation to work on, and guess what? It's working for you, Sagittarius.

The last thing you ever want to worry about is your relationship, and you feel like you do your time on that account. No more overthinking, and no more senseless doubt. Today is the day when you both come to realize that the person you have right in front of you is the best person you could possibly be with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.