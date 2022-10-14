The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 15, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Today, rigid rules may be hard to overcome, and the restrictions may appear unfair and outdated.

While you may not want to accept the situation, working within the institutional confines can be a necessary evil.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

A problematic relationship is finally overcome, but the aftermath can have you feeling like you've failed to be the person you wanted to be.

It takes time to learn from mistakes, so consider this a journey toward self-improvement. This day can be a much-needed stepping stone that elevates you to greatness later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

There are days when it is good to be still and quiet. At the moment, meditate and think about what you hope to experience in your future.

You don't have to have the answers right now; only the willingness to seek them with an open mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your strong need for peace and tranquility is more of a gift than a burden.

Negativity, stressful people and situations repel you. This trait in your personality can keep you out of harm's way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't always have to be the tough one who pushes through.

There are days when it is better to show your vulnerable side. You are human, and that means you can make mistakes. Everything happens for a reason.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You have a lot of emotional things to work through in your life right now. Nothing comes easily when you are at a turning point.

You have to be extra cautious and not try to overdo things. Take your time and practice sensibility.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

A problem in your life can be the greatest blessing in disguise.

Don't let worry get the best of you. Remember, all storms produce a rainbow when they have ended.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You are finally at a place where your confidence is restored, and you feel good about your relationship.

You were unsure for a while, but now there's a light at the end of the tunnel leaving you full of hope.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Sometimes, silence is the right thing to exercise, but too much has happened.

You want to become more vocally involved in politics, which means voicing your opinions, even when others disagree.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Patience has ended, and now you know you need to take some action.

You have given much thought to what you believe needs working on, so you are unafraid to work through a problem even if there's a little conflict.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

To be successful, you need to slow down your pace.

You have been working hard to reach a big goal.

You are aware that others will try to stop you from achieving your dreams, but their naysaying won't influence you this time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Life can sometimes be confusing, but it becomes a little easier when you can define your significant why.

You have clarity of mind and can now focus your energy like never before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.