11 Signs He Sees You As A High-Value Woman (Because Duh, You Are One)

Some women are born natural goddesses. They are not necessarily the most beautiful, but their beauty radiates from the inside, built upon self-confidence and self-esteem.
This is what makes them so irresistible to men. Men are drawn to high-value women the same way bees are attracted to honey.
The good news is that being a high-value woman is second nature to all of us. We are goddesses by birthright!
Most of us just haven’t unraveled it yet.
What do men find in high-value women that makes them so attractive that they just have to commit?
Here are 11 traits of a high-value woman
1. High-value women are agenda-driven.
She doesn’t have her head in the clouds, always dreaming of the future when it comes to her relationships.
Do you often find yourself getting ahead of the game when you are attracted to a man, already envisioning what the future will look like if you end up being married? If so, relax and trust that you've got this no matter what.
2. High-value women enjoy life and stay present in what is happening now.
She lives and relishes each moment life gives her, and takes whatever her man is giving her at face-value, not over-analyzing or strategizing to make him commit right away.
She just observes what kind of man she is dealing with right now — that’s it. Many women are natural planners — they get obsessed and controlling about the littlest details.
When you're able to relax and enjoy whatever life gives you with a grain of salt and gratitude, this makes you a treasure — as this is a very rare quality among women. He will be so intrigued by your aura that he can’t help but think about you even when you are not around.
3. High-value women are mysterious.
She is full of rich, colorful layers, carefully peeling each layer one by one to her lover, making her man gasp with delight with each new discovery. Mystery is what keeps relationships new.
Men are natural pursuers and chasers and they gravitate toward women who are more of listeners to them, allowing themselves to open up to her with no judgment whatsoever.
She knows how to maintain the chase in a relationship, by not revealing all of her cards at once.
4. High-value women are not addicted to love.
She is not in love with the idea of love, needing to be in love to be and feel complete. She knows and is certain that she is complete and worthy, with or without romantic love.
In fact, she doesn’t need love and is not actively finding it. Rather, she enjoys her life. She doesn’t latch on to whichever man comes along, believing that she has the choice and that she will choose the right man she wants based on the standards she has set.
She doesn’t settle for anything else.
5. High-value women don't have a Cinderella complex.
She knows that she doesn’t need a Prince Charming to save or complete her or even make her life happy. Love is abundant and she is happy.
She accepts love when it is the right one at the right time.
6. High-value women are powerful and confident.
She has total control and awareness over her emotions, being vulnerable and independent at the same time. She doesn’t cling or pull at her man when he seems distant or withdrawn, allowing him to enjoy his time away from her but at the same time honest with him that she misses him.
She respects what her heart feels and doesn’t lash out on her man for making her feel that way.
7. High-value women are the opposite of clingy.
When a relationship is over, she can walk away without drama, even if the man is the first one to ghost away.
Conversely, she also ends the relationship if she feels it is no longer serving her or her man. She doesn’t cling to the idea of “love” when it clearly isn’t working for them anymore.
It’s really simple science: A true alpha male will stick with a woman who constantly makes him feel good about himself and about being with her.
8. High-value women are open and honest.
She is bold and stands for what she believes to be right. Any conversation is worthy of having if it means her character is on the line.
She knows what she wants and how to express herself in ways that gets results. It is important for her to set and honor boundaries in every area of her life — especially her relationships.
9. High- value women take care of themselves.
She prioritizes self-care and feeling good. She looks her best at all times, and not just because she has a man or is seeking one. Beyond her appearance, she values feeling healthy in her mind and spirit.
She takes the time to choose what she takes in, and is wise with what she gives out.
10. High-value women prioritize peace in all situations.
Discord and conflict are not a priority for a high-value woman. She is a peacemaker; being kind and compassionate to those she encounters. She avoids nagging, arguments, and starting fights.
Instead, she is the one helping to keep the peace in her relationship, friendships, and any place she goes.
11. High-value women uplift and encourage other women.
She steers clear of people that are problematic and encourages those around her to do the same. A high-value woman exudes confidence, and also helps others to find the high road and stay there.
She supports her friends and wants what is best for them as much as the wants what is best for herself.
A high-value woman is irresistible when she treats herself the way she wants to be treated by her man!
