The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Free During The Moon Sextile Jupiter On October 13, 2022

Three zodiac signs need to be free during the Moon sextile Jupiter on October 13, 2022.

They prefer their freedom, and being single may be the way to go.

From the moment we come into this life, we start to pick up on the cues that are meant for us to learn from.

We learn to be healthy, to strive for fairness, and to eventually seek and find the perfect person to spend our lives with someone we can grow with, and bring new generations into the world with.

We are rarely taught to seek freedom, and we are never encouraged to remain single, or alone by choice.

During the Moon sextile Jupiter, on October 13, 2022, we will get a chance to tap into that place inside us that craves freedom. We might be deeply into a locked-in relationship, and we'll still want the freedom that comes with single-living.

Jupiter is always going to inspire creative thinking and broad-minded attitudes, and if we let ourselves soak in all that energy, we will feel within us a need to be free...so that we can DO all the things that we've only kept in our minds.

Our non-free condition now looks like an impediment, and it is during this transit that we come to know that life is short and that if we want to do something, we need to do it NOW.

Freedom is the only thing that lets us move the way we wish to move. Because we are all told that we are incomplete without a partner, we deprive ourselves of this blissful concept of being free. Some are terrified of the idea of freedom.

It brings up too much 'fear of the unknown.' Then again, there are certain signs who are going to feel this transit, Moon sextile Jupiter, in their bones today, and they are going to run wild and free, despite what the world wants them to do.

The three zodiac signs who need to be free during the Moon sextile Jupiter on October 13, 2022 are:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Between giving up your life for the people who depend on you, and watching opportunity after opportunity evaporates before your eyes due to previous commitments, you are just about ready to pop, Aries.

Having a Moon sextile Jupiter is not going to help that condition either, not unless you plan on doing something about your life, rather than complaining all the time. You desire freedom, it's that plain and simple.

What does it look like to you? It may look like a day off with no interruptions, or it may look like you becoming an ex-pat and dashing off to live in Singapore, where you make baskets for the rest of your life.

All you know is that during Moon sextile Jupiter, you can't take it any longer and that somehow, some way, you have to find a way to free yourself from the constant nothingness that you believe your life has turned into. All you want is one day when you are the number one person in your life.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You keep on getting yourself into these bound circumstances where you are either dependent on someone else or they are dependent upon you, and none of it is how you wanted it to be.

OK, so that's life; it doesn't always give you what you want, but you're starting to wonder when we do more than survive, or if 'surviving' is what life offers, and nothing more.

All you know is that time is fleeting and that you've got a bucket list of things you want to do, and the only way you'll get to do them is if you demand total freedom and lack of commitment.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll be all over the idea of freeing yourself from whatever situations bind you to them. You are now racing the clock and you want to win.

You feel you've given just about all of your life to others and now you want some of that time for yourself. Freedom calls, Sagittarius. What will you do next?

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As time goes on, you grow more and more bitter, and it shows up as intolerance and denial of truth. And what is that truth, Aquarius? It's that you are getting older and that means that if you've missed out on all the things that youth had to offer you, you can't automatically get it back when you're older.

This gets you angry, but it's also not something you are immediately in touch with. What you want is freedom. Freedom to choose, freedom to live your life your way, and freedom to deny.

Yes, that's right. You don't want to have to do anything that isn't natural to you, and if your friends and relatives think that you're a fool, or out of touch, you'd just as soon leave them behind to pursue your own dreams.

You seek the freedom to dream YOUR way. You're not living this life for someone else. This one is yours, all yours, and during Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll know that the only real destination for you is 'freedom'.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.