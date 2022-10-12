The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, October 13, 2022

As the month progresses, it becomes clear that doing things the old way will not work anymore.

During the first part of the month, Mercury, asteroid Vesta, and Pluto turned direct just as the Full Moon rose in Aries.

This was a powerful return to being able to trust yourself and speak the truth with determination and authenticity.

Recently, though, it has become increasingly clear that even if similar themes are arising now that Mercury direct has shifted back into Libra, nothing is quite the same.

Often, life's biggest challenge is learning that you cannot approach something as you previously would have.

October is a wild card month as it is deemed part of Eclipse Season, with the first occurring in about a week.

These times of your life often can have an anything can happen energy, all the while you try to figure out which step to take next.

Earlier in the week, you were asked to tap deeper into your intuition so that you will not be led astray in the coming tides of astrology, but now you are being directed to take space and settle into this new phase of your life.

So much has changed in recent weeks regarding what you thought your life would be like and even what it is you thought you wanted.

There have been revelations, important conversations and, of course, those surprise events that you could never have predicted.

But now you are here in this space, and while the stars are still turning, bringing more changes in the coming weeks with a Solar Eclipse and asteroids Juno and Saturn turning direct, it is time to focus on the new at this moment.

Today, the Moon shifts into Gemini, promoting clear thinking and problem-solving, which can help you understand and feel more grounded in this space or between that is starting to take root.

During the day, the Gemini Moon unites positively with retrograde Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra, focusing on communication.

Communication is not only a key part of creating change or newness in your life but also necessary for bringing clarity and closure to those situations you are moving through, knowing that parts at least will need to end.

The energy today supports any conversations in which you need to practice confidence and good judgment, of which trusting your intuition is the foundation.

There is not rush in moving through this time because there are parts of your story right now that are unfinished, and no amount of rushing ahead will fix that.

Instead, it becomes about holding space for yourself, for others and for the ongoing journey that you are on at this moment because as much as you think you know how it will all play out, more than likely, the universe has a few tricks on its sleeve yet.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, October 13, 2022 will be:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon and Mars are in your zodiac sign today, creating an edginess that encourages you to take action on your feelings.

This is not necessarily terrible, as it will allow you to fully embrace your intuition and the truth that often resides in your emotional self. Instead of only looking at things logically or what would make the most sense, it is important today to embrace that emotional knowing is just as essential as what your practical mind says.

You are at a point in your life where moving ahead is inevitable. It just comes down to whether you will listen to your truth or continue to ignore it out of convenience. The energy today invites you to talk things out with yourself and those in your life that are here for the process and not just the result.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today may hit you right in the heart. As much as you are this free-roaming, adventure-seeking zodiac sign, you also have a susceptible part that needs just as much nurturing as your free spirit. The Moon rules this emotional part of you, and today Gemini will help you focus on your true feelings regarding love and relationships.

Because Mars has also been in this zodiac sign for several months, you know that this will be an area of your life that will continue to transition and transform. Mars might need to act on its true feelings to move ahead, but today the Moon will help you get more in touch with them yourself.

Make sure you are breathing hope and optimism into what arises for you today; there is no benefit in trying to talk yourself out of the truth that your heart feels.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury is back in your zodiac sign, which means that you will have a way with words for the next few weeks and that themes from September will be back up for review and finalization now. Mercury, the planet that rules your thoughts and communication, was in your sign from August 25th to September 22nd, part of which was during its retrograde phase.

Now that it has traveled back and has begun a new cycle, it is inviting the same for you. While it may have seemed that there was an ending of sorts back then, now that you have gone through the retrograde tunnel, everything likely looks different.

Mercury in Libra aligns with the Gemini Moon. It is your chance to entertain new ideas and perspectives that will allow you to feel like you have more power in creating the life you want to live.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.