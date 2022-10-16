During this last week of Libra Sun, we should be able to iron out any of the last nagging difficulties in our lives, as this week brings us clarity of mind and the determination to complete what we've started.

We all feel the influence of Libra as it comes into its last stage of power and it will hit us all in a positive and productive way.

The idea of productivity is key here; it's time to wrap things up and prepare for whatever is next on the agenda.

These weeks let us separate work from pleasure, which allows us to concentrate on focus; we're not dawdling around during this time wondering what to do.

In fact, we know exactly what we need to do and for some of us, completion is key.

If we don't complete what we've started during Libra Sun, we won't be taking it as seriously during Scorpio season, and the lack of completion will come back to haunt us on a future date. So, it's time to finish our tasks and prepare for the new.

Our love lives will be strong and functioning, but they will not take first place when it comes to the actions we take on; we are more concerned this week about paying off a debt or finishing the work on a project.

We are looking at how the transits of the Moon in Leo, Moon sextile Mercury, Venus square Pluto and specifically Moon square Mars affect our performance this week. Our intentions are good, and with the help of these powerful transits, we have an assist from cosmic forces.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For October 17 - 23, 2022

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'll be feeling productive and successful during this week, as your focus is laser sharp and because you took well to the power of the Libra Sun in its last week, you are able to handle all that you do with calm, balance, and foresight. You know what you want to accomplish and you set out to do it, no problem.

All obstacles become learning lessons for you, as you find new and novel ways to negotiate your way through problems; you find solutions easily and you fear none of the issues that may stand in your way.

Your main power this week is in your cool demeanor and your confidence, which will make everything so much easier.

You've got the Moon square Mars to pump you up with drive and as far as you are concerned, the week looks like it's been created for your success. You are fearless and driven this week, Sagittarius; game on.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's anything that you can personally be glad for this week, it's that you're able to do all that is required of you without it conflicting in any way with your love life.

You are able to separate the two and with this in mind, you're completely successful.

You need this separation; you are not someone who wants to do everything with a partner involved, in fact, it's very important for you to be able to keep this separation going; you will never invite your loved one into your business because that would surely ruin everything.

This week, you are particularly subject to the influence of the Sun conjunct Saturn, which will make you happy to be you, yet unhappy to be compromised by romance.

It sounds worse than it is, but in the long run, this week is going to bring you peace simply because you'll be able to control your work and keep your love life...at home.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've got nothing holding you back this week, Aquarius, and being that you've wanted to complete something which, in your opinion, has gone on for way too long, you'll finally be able to set aside the time to just DO IT. Get 'er done, as they say, and you will be doing just that.

You've got the motivation and the clarity of mind; once this is done, you needn't return to it, and that, in itself, is gratifying.

One of the things that always seems to nag at you is the idea of unfinished work — the kind that never gets done.

This week changes all that and lets you finally have the satisfaction of knowing you never have to revisit 'that' again.

You are powerful, optimistic and most of all, self-sufficient, this week, and the more time you spend alone, the better, as this kind of solitude are what gives you perspective. Accomplishment is at hand; go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.