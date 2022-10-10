The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Today the Sun in Libra forms a beneficial alliance with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius reminding you that even in the midst of the unknown you will always reap what you sow.

There is auspicious karma that is associated with many aspects and transits in astrology and it empowers three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 11, 2022.

The idea or energy that the actions you take and the words you speak will always come back to you in some shape or form.

Often karma is something that is thought to be feared, something that is only seen as negative.

Yet karma is a cycle of whatever energy you send out and embody that simply returns to you because of the law of manifestation.

This means that it is not that karma is actually bad or good but that it represents a frequency that you are operating on which ends up creating more of the same for you eventually.

Today the Sun in Libra will form one of these karmic alliances with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius bringing you some positive feedback or turnaround for actions or choices that you have previously made.

The Sun represents your external self and is considered lucky.

It is bright and bold and in Libra, it is mostly concerned with goodness, fairness, and balance.

Saturn is often thought to be a planet that can bring challenges, yet it is actually extremely benevolent.

Saturn is the lord of time and karma, the planet that helps you understand boundaries and the one that governs your deep karmic lessons which only you have the power to learn.

Since 2020 Saturn has been in Aquarius helping you to figure out what it is that you really want and that aligns with you instead of following any sort of plan or blueprint that others may have set out for you.

In its last retrograde in Aquarius, and with only a few weeks left to go, many have seen this be a time of complete closure on some themes that have been around for some time.

It is a powerful time of learning your karmic lessons, being able to choose differently, and then seeing how the universe positively reacts to these new choices.

This is what today is all about as when these two meet, which they do twice a year, it is all about giving achievement for previous actions and work.

Look today at what feels different, for what seems like a pattern or cycle is changing for the better, and all the way that you can now see that you are responding to things differently.

This is the sign of not only receiving the positive turnaround from Sun and Saturn but also learning and overcoming your Saturn lesson.

The lord of time and karma turns direct in just a few weeks which will herald a time of freedom and the rapid ability to move ahead, but for now, look around and be grateful for all the ways that you can see things no longer are like they were.

This is the cycle of astrology and of life.

It is not just that the good you sow becomes the good that you reap but that you will receive whatever it is that you put out into the universe.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, include:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Make sure that you are taking time to see just how much has changed in your life since last year at this time. Astrology works in a cyclonical nature meaning that similar themes can arise at various times of the year giving you greater insight into your own growth and purpose.

Right now, the Sun, Venus, and Mercury are all in your sign which is giving you an opportunity to reflect on the choices that you have made since your last solar return (your birthday season last year).

Today promises a dose of sweetness as you are able to see the purpose of some hard choices of the last year which will give you the encouragement and stamina to keep moving ahead towards living the life that you know you are destined to.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Right now, you are in a period of reflection regarding yourself and your romantic life. For many it could be done, either way, meaning that a greater commitment is just as likely as a divorce. It is two big sides of the karmic coin and will honestly just depend on where you are in your life.

This began around the time last Spring that Jupiter crossed paths with your sign making you reflect on those themes of abundance and expansion within your life which have been intensified as Chiron continues its healing cycle through Aries as well.

Currently, with the Sun, Venus, and Mercury all in Libra which rules your romantic relationships, it is time to see how your current growth applies to your love life. Today will be a sign of what the significance of your choices has been and also what direction you will choose to move into next. Nothing is finished until you honestly say that it is.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have to trust yourself, no matter how crazy it may seem to others, you are always being guided by your unique spirit. Currently, you are in a phase of wrapping up some major karmic lessons thanks to Saturn preparing to end its run in Aquarius in just a few months.

As this is the last retrograde, it means that it has also been the last time to reflect more deeply on your choices and beliefs. The thing with learning your karmic lesson is that you have to trust that you have. The proof will come in the life that you are continually able to create.

Trusting yourself that you do see things differently and can move ahead on your path is what will continue to manifest the change that you seek. Today you will receive a positive return for the choices you have previously made allowing your confidence to be strengthened and your hope for the future renewed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.