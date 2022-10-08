The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, October 9, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 9, 2022.

Venus and the Sun are both in the sign of Libra on Sunday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 09, 2022:

Aries

Quality time is an ideal way to nurture and build your relationships today.

What matters most today is where and what you decide to spend your time on. Pay attention to the little details, as they can help you understand your partner's needs in a big way.

Taurus

Today, you are a big-hearted teddy bear who loves to help.

Your kind nature and giving spirit speak volumes to those in need. Fate lends a hand. You are at the right place and at the right time for love.

Gemini

Focusing too much on what was in the past can only create problems.

You're ready for a clean slate and to start fresh. A new spark can manifest with an old flame. You hold the keys to love's success.

Cancer

Your gentle spirit and nurturing nature are like a giant hug that brings those you care about close to your heart.

Compassion and kindness cultivate intimacy. Tonight, something beautiful can happen to your love life, and you are ready for it.

Leo

You are not one to hold a grudge, but when someone seems to not reciprocate the energy you are putting out it sends a clear message.

Today, self-respect is greater than your interest in someone you like. Your silence may be what's needed to help them see what they are missing out on!

Virgo

Love is a journey of discovery, and today you embark on an adventure that lasts a lifetime.

Self-love can only take you so far, and there comes a point in time when you learn more about who you are when your reflection is mirrored back to you through the eyes of another.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here & get 10 mins for $1.99!



Libra

When you share openly and express your deep emotions straight from the heart, it is no small feat.

You are since with your intentions and a person you have your sight's on. Today, you are ready to lay cards on the table to let a crush know how you feel.

Scorpio

Today, you are a ball of giant emotions, Scorpio, and although you hide your big feelings beneath a controlled exterior your behavior speaks loud and clear.

You are not into wasting time. You are a giver and someone ready to love a person who is not into playing games.

Sagittarius

You are ready for true love and romance, but each time you try to move to the next level, a part of you does not want to give up your freedom.

The dance of push and pull seems to be intense more than usual. You don't want a title, but you do want to start moving in the direction where commitment is real and begins.

Capricorn

You might be thinking things over a bit more than usual because your heart was hurt in the past, and you have decided never to do it again.

You are learning. While Pluto retrograde is going on in your zodiac sign of the last time, the person who controls the process of love is you.

Aquarius

Today, all the good stuff you long for and hope for—love, stability, and security— are here for you.

Where love seems to fail, you find a way back to where you can relax and feel like you can breathe again.

Pisces

Once bitten twice as shy, can be a good way to describe how you feel, Pisces. You know what you want and you are willing to go for it.

But there can be a slight hesitation in your heart as to how successful a relationship will be. You may not be able to predict the outcome, but sometimes love requires a bit of faith and risk.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.