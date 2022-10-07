The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, October 8, 2022

Today brings truth and purpose as Pluto turns direct in Capricorn and the Full Moon in Aries is celebrated.

Pluto is the lord of the underworld, the great eliminator that takes away everything that separates you from your truest self.

In Capricorn and during its retrograde, it worked to help show you the truth and what is meant to be a part of your ongoing journey in life.

If things have felt like they have been unraveling or seemingly one chaotic incident after another, that is your sign that closure and greater healing will be brought to it this month.

When Pluto turns direct, it can feel like everything you have been considering hits you full-on, no longer able to put off or avoid what must be dealt with.

This can act as a catalyst for conversations and even action toward honoring your truth and that of others.

The Aries Full Moon is exact tomorrow, but as Luna shifts into this passionate and determined fire sign midday, the lunation will be celebrated this evening.

It is a very auspicious event to celebrate both the truth of Pluto direct and the direction of the Aries Full Moon.

Playing an important part in today’s astrology, Chiron, the wounded healer, is currently retrograde in Aries.

Asteroid Chiron is known as the wounded healer because it has learned to take what has most hurt and turn it into its greatest strength.

Some wounds cannot be fixed or even fully healed, yet you can embody a greater strength and purpose for all you have encountered by honoring these places of hurt.

This healing journey began around the time of the New Moon in Aries back at the beginning of April.

During these last six months, you have been called to deeper levels of self-awareness within yourself, which has transformed how you see things around you.

Now, on this lunation, there will be important themes and opportunities which will allow you to take the lead on your healing instead of leaving it in the hands of others.

Not only does this tie in the truth of Pluto, but also the love of Venus in Libra, which will influence the energy of today.

Venus in Libra is concerned with balance, self-love, and a sense of justice within life and your relationships.

Sometimes, love truly is the best medicine, especially for wounds that never seem to heal.

However, with Chiron factored into the mix, it seems that the message is clear and that the greatest love you will never find is the one with yourself.

The greater that you can embody your self-love, the more profoundly you will be able to heal, ultimately allowing you to live a life based on complete truth.

Healing, even when messy, is still always beautiful.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, October 8, 2022 are:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As a sign that likes to focus on what action to take and how to best accomplish what you want, slowing down enough to reflect on what healing means is not always easy. During this phase, from the New Moon in Aries to now, you have been prompted to go through some incredibly challenging times with yourself, your committed relationship, and life in general.

The purpose was to help you see that you cannot continue neglecting what most needs to be faced and expect that things will magically work themselves out. This Full Moon allows you to reach a space of greater healing and understanding within yourself that will transform all those pieces in your life plaguing you. Just remember that self-forgiveness is just as much an important part of healing as self-love is.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Aries Full Moon marks a time for you to reflect on your romantic journey from April to now. It may even be a case of reflecting on the last Aries Full Moon in 2021 as a new way of seeing love began around that time. No matter how much you care for someone, you have learned that you are not responsible for how they appear in your life.

You cannot make someone love you in the ways you need to, but you can control whether or not you receive the love you desire. The past year has been ceasing to try to get others to love you how you need to be and instead opening up to accept that love from willing and able-hearted partners. This lunation seals the deal and allows you to firmly put the past and that struggle of love behind you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto direct within your sign will help you see the way forward after the reflection that was brought up during this retrograde period. This was the last time Pluto would turn retrograde in your zodiac sign for this lifetime, and its purpose was to show you how you sabotaged your happiness or truth for others.

But now it is time to get it back. When Pluto turns direct, it means you will now be able to see how to change things and move forward differently. As this part of your life becomes more hopeful and clear, it is also time for you to embrace the possibility of a new beginning. You cannot keep looking back if you genuinely want to move ahead.

