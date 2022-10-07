The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 8, 2022

Heads up: Pluto is going direct as of today, and while that might mean good news for many, as it definitely helps put a positive spin on this day, it could also act as an instigating factor.

In other words, we're not ready to handle all the goodness that may be potentially on its way to us, and because of that, we 'accidentally' get in the way of our own success.

Today is one such day, and certain signs of the Zodiac will end up with the feeling of being 'all dressed up with no place to go."

Because we also have Moon opposition Mercury transiting on this day, we can expect to reach out to someone, or attempt some kind of long-overdue communication with someone we've been meaning to talk with.

Our intentions are good, we want to work things out and we are completely on board with doing whatever it takes to get things in order, but we're there too fast, it seems.

Mercury has made it so that all of our good intentions are untimely; we're just too fast for today, and because of our precipitous moves, we might end up ruining something for the future.

What makes this a rough day is that we are all about doing the right thing and having ourselves a pleasant enough day, while our timing is so off that we can't help but run ourselves into a ditch.

We just don't pick up on the cues today, and that is frustrating. So, today holds in store for us misleading actions built on poorly timed decisions. We only want goodness today, and we'll end up getting ourselves into a mess instead.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on October 8, 2022?

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today is the day when you come at your loved one with all the good intentions in the world, and they flat-out reject you, thinking that you're either kidding or setting them up for some kind of prank. Gah! That's not how you wanted things to go, and yet, you can't be taken seriously today. You are like the boy (or girl) who cried, "Wolf!"

Nobody believes you, and that's sad because today is the day you are sincere; you want to be taken seriously because you know that all you want to give is goodness and kindness.

When Pluto was in retrograde, you built yourself a bad reputation and soon, people came to distrust you for your 'tricky' behavior. Now, with Pluto direct, you are dead serious about being nice to everyone, and what do you know? No one believes you and nobody want whatever it is that you're selling.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might experience the feeling of 'jumping the gun on this day, as you will assume something that isn't happening according to your expectations. Because you feel good and hopeful on this day you'll naturally assume that everyone else is feeling the same way, however, they are not and they do not want to be bothered.

On this day, not everyone around is up for fun and games, in fact, some are still stuck in the retrograde feel that came along with Pluto before it went direct.

You can expect to be the only one who feels as happy as you do, today, and after a few hours of this, you'll be about ready to plunge into the dark with everyone else.

Hey, you tried. This day is devoted to you being the perky peppy one in a sea of sad clowns. Nobody's in the mood for your charm, and even though you know you're sincere, nobody else cares. Frustrating!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Being in the heart of Libra season, you feel well-balanced and ready for the world. It's a good day for you, or so you think...at first. Your general good feeling makes you want to take chances, and today might have you reaching out to an old friend to try and spark up the kind of fun you both once had together. This attempt goes nowhere fast and leaves you wondering what you even wanted to bother.

It seems that this entire day has a real Pluto vibe to it, meaning, it's pulling toward the darkness, and you're not into it at all. You woke up feeling like you could save the world with your friendliness and natural charm.

All this day seems to be giving you is resistance, distrust, and a whole bunch of people who don't want you around. If communication doesn't work for you today, Libra, then it seems that silence will be the way. Hang in there, it will all pass soon enough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.