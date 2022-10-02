The Love Horoscope For Monday, October 3, 2022 Brings Passion For The Whole Week

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 3, 2022. This Monday, Venus is in the zodiac sign of Libra at a critical degree until next week.

When there's a bit of tension we feel it in passion, desire and want to make things happen. We have a little bit of energy to grow our love life in amazing ways on Monday. So, take advantage of it.

From Libra and Gemini to Virgo and Taurus, all zodiac signs are in for a wild ride on with today's love horoscope.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 03, 2022:

Aries

You are what you claim to be. Venus remains close to the Sun in your sector of relationships. So the best way for you to express yourself in love is through actions and fewer words.

Taurus

Love takes time to grow. You have felt pressured lately to have the relationship you thought you needed. But, you will be surprised that what you thought you needed you don’t want.

Gemini

Be curious and see beyond what you think you know. Every day is different, and people change on their own terms.

Cancer

Love blossoms when you aren’t looking for it. You may fall in love with a friend to your surprise.

Leo

Communication starts to improve today. Great day for you to have an important conversation with someone that has not been easy to talk to you lately. If it’s been a while since you have heard from its individual, sent out a little text.

Virgo

Everyone makes mistakes, and when you find yourself in a place where you realize you’re on Fox, you learn. Compassion makes you even more attractive to those who know you well.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Libra

The stars are in your favor. You have an amazing opportunity to show someone the way you feel. Don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Scorpio

Someone has a secret crush on you, and you may find out who that person is this week. An admirer has been paying close attention to you.

Sagittarius

A former lover may search for reconciliation. If your desire is to be together again let the door open to your heart.

Capricorn

True love is hard to come by if you are looking for someone to fulfill your every desire, rethink your expectations. Self love will pick up where a romance falls short.

Aquarius

Boundaries and important even in love. When you feel strongly about something, don’t give in if you feel like it will lead to resentment.

Pisces

Love does require an element of selflessness. When you leave ego at the door, it’s an incredible journey to intimacy that fulfills your longings and desires.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.