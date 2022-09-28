The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, September 29, 2022

The sky begins to crack open with greater love and hopes as Venus positions itself in Libra and Ceres returns to its home sign of Virgo.

September was a rough month for many mostly because of the substantial number of retrograding planets which made it challenging to not only move ahead but feel optimistic about pretty much anything.

In the darkest moments though, there is also always a benefit as well.

The past few weeks gave you time to reflect, rest, and formulate a way forward that likely isn’t going to be anything like you thought it would be.

While the energy is set to completely change in just a few days as Mercury finally turns direct, the first of four for October, today is a chance to feel more hopeful about yourself and life.

Venus is the planet that rules love, relationships, finances, and real estate.

Currently, this planet has been moving through Virgo making you focus more on the details and logical aspects of love rather than the romantic, sweet, or magical aspects.

Today Venus shifts eloquently into Libra where it is at home once again.

Venus is ruled by both Taurus and Libra, two distinct aspects of itself and of relationships that provide a home for this planet of love.

Venus in Libra may not get carried away by overly romantic gestures but because it does become more concerned about balance, you may find yourself prioritizing quality time with your partner over working late at the office.

This position for Libra highlights not just the balance in your life but also reciprocity, fairness, forgiveness, compassion and even starting over with a fresh start.

Libra is air energy which means that movement, action, and conversations become more favored during this time as a way to manifest what you are going to be asked to focus on in the coming weeks.

Venus in Libra has you reflecting not just on your relationship but also on how much you are caring for yourself as well as you begin to understand more deeply that you cannot find balance in another if you have not found it within yourself yet.

This attitude and focus are intensified by the asteroid Ceres returning home to Virgo today as well.

Ceres is the asteroid that governs self-love, worth, and feeling at home within yourself.

It also rules over investments, wealth, and financial matters, especially those attributed to the home as well as what you value most deeply.

Ceres returning to Virgo means that these themes will not only be prevalent but will also be the major focus for the next few months.

This is not just your chance but your opportunity from the universe to truly tap into what it means to give yourself what you have always extended so readily to others.

You matter, and you deserve your own love more than anyone else.

Everything begins to change once you realize that what you were always seeking outside of you can actually be found within.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, September 29, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The next few weeks are not about anything else in your life other than the relationship you have with yourself. This is what Jupiter in your zodiac sign has been trying to show you since last Spring; that it does not matter how much you focus outside of yourself unless you actually focus on what is within.

Venus in Libra activates your romantic relationship and what you choose to commit to but right now the only thing you should be focusing on is how you are going to recommit to yourself.

Make sure that you take this time to show yourself the love that you have been trying to find in others and make sure that you find whatever balance means for you, regardless of what that looks like to others.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Now that Venus is in your zodiac sign it is time to reflect on the themes of forgiveness and new beginnings. Whatever has occurred in the past truly does not matter. It does not need to define you, affect your future, or even hold you back in any way.

But instead of this being the situation where you are asking for it from another, this is a matter of you extending this to yourself.

Make sure that you have made peace with your own self before you start looking for it from another or even try to just pretend that it is no longer affecting you.

This is a great chance to give yourself a little compassion and come to the understanding that if it somehow helped you reach this point in your life, then it was all worth it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Now is the time to actually deal with what you have been putting off. You tend to not want to do something that you do not understand how to do. When you are thinking about abstract matters like self-love, it can be hard to know what that feels or even looks like. But if you can reflect that the basis of these feelings is what you end up wanting or trying to receive from others it can make it feel more doable or grounded.

This is a huge opportunity for you to take this to a new level that will have dramatic effects on you and your life. Falling in love with yourself is the best thing that you can do because once you do it changes everything including your relationships.

As Ceres is returning to Virgo prompting a huge renewal of the relationship that you have with yourself, Venus in Libra will help you understand what you truly value and need from your life ensuring that you truly can create the new beginning you have been hoping for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.