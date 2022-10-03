The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 4, 2022

Today's love-scope brings us knowledge of the Moon trine Venus, and how it works to improve just about everything we do when it comes to love and partnership.

This is one helluva special transit, and it falls on October 4, during Libra Sun the entire equation spells success in love.

This is the day when the health of our relationship walks out of the office with an A plus.

With the Moon trine Venus, we are ripe and ready for things to go well, in fact, it's the only thing that's on our minds during this day.

Whatever we do today, whatever action takes up our time, we will be thinking of one thing only: the person we love and how lovely it is to be with them.

We are inspired by love today, and that inspiration makes us want to be better people. We feel pure of heart and generous of spirit on this day, and who better to share the wealth with other than our romantic partner?

Today is for sharing good times and good feelings with someone you love. If you are single, your chances of meeting someone special are high today, as Moon trine Venus works hard to bring your innermost desires to life.

If you are only recently getting to know someone, this is a good time for you to show them what you're really made of, as it seems that you have a lot to give. It's easy to share the best of yourself during Moon trine Venus.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on October 4, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Whether you are with someone or you are searching for a partner, today brings good news: either way you'll be feeling hopeful and excited.

Today's mood is infectious, and it might just take you and make you the center of attention. Because you feel so good about life and love, you will be seen as someone who is approachable and kind, on this day.

During the Moon trine Venus, things seem to fit into place.

If you are with someone, they will see something in you that they might not have seen before — and it will thrill them.

New people in your life will feel similarly; you just shine today and everyone you come into contact with will perceive you as if you are some kind of magical being.

And, in a way, you are Cancer. Today brings out the best in you, and as a result, you bring out the best in others. It's a win-win situation today.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll understand this all too well, Virgo: today brings you extraordinary luck in love simply because you feel so good, so easy-going, that you want to make your partner happy.

Here's the kicker: you don't always want to make this person happy, as most of the time you feel like it's not your job to babysit them and keep them feeling good about life.

In general, you're pretty selfish in your love life, but that doesn't mean you aren't a total mush ball when a transit like Moon trine Venus comes to town.

Get ready for mush ball scenarios, such as cooking for your mate, making sure they feel comfortable, and coming up with ideas for your future together.

You will shock the heck out of them, which will put them in a divine mood, and you can basically assume that this day, October 4, 2022, is going to go down in the history of your 'good days in love.'

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This one goes out to all of the single Aquarians, as today puts you on the map and gives you the right kind of encouragement for you to know that you're on the right track, as far as love goes. You've needed this time off to think, improve yourself, and figure it all out.

You've decided that being single is just fine, and with the Moon trine Venus in the sky, you may want to stay single for a while longer.

However, today has a surprise for you; there is someone who is coming your way, and while the timing might not be right as of yet, the wheels have started to turn, and your status as 'single' may have to change sooner than you think.

It's all good, Aquarius, as it feels as though nature is working with you, rather than against you. Today makes you feel sound and secure; single, or partnered, the entire day is dedicated to feeling good and knowing there's always hope.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.