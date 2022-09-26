The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, September 27, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for September 27, 2022. The Sun will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Libra. Venus is in Virgo.



Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep certain secrets safeguarded, Aries. Once the Moon enters Scorpio, you will have a deep dive into the darkest parts of yourself. This is for you alone to explore and not to be exposed to others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Work on your relationships. Make time for a short check-in with friends and people you love. It's good to ask how others are doing and see if there's anything you can do to help.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Pay attention to the details. It's good to evaluate where you are in specific projects to see what needs to be tried to move them forward. Anything that you have fallen behind on can be improved upon this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Before asking someone else what they want, reacquaint yourself with the things that make you happy. This is a beautiful time for you to understand your most profound wants and longing. Touch upon what makes you feel a strong connection with others and within your inner life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Find out how you are doing by asking good questions. For example, it's good to inquire about your current work progress with a boss or superior. Even if they don't provide your feedback, it lets them know that you care about your job and want to be a team player.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Intimate conversations can take you by surprise. You will be longing for more connection and spiritual discussion with someone close to you. Single? Books can be an area of interest. Pick up a good book and start studying a subject you want to learn more about.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Get to know your banker. With online banking, getting to know people is much more challenging. But, it's never a bad idea to get to know the local people who work at your bank. Then, if you ever have a problem, you'll know who to ask questions and get advice from.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get to know yourself better. The year is almost over. It's good to know where you are right now in your life and what you want to be known for. From your professional career to your interpersonal relationships, do a mini analysis of your life and find areas where you can improve.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past has a funny way of repeating itself when you least expect it. You may have someone in your past who you consider toxic resurfacing. Just because they reach out does not necessarily mean you have to engage. This could signify growth when you can just let go and let be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Is it time to purge people from your social media? It may have been a while since you've done a look at who you've connected with online. Always good to check out your settings on social media and make necessary updates and changes to keep you safe.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you are unhappy with your current job or feel like you're ready to advance, do a deep dive into opportunities that may be available at your work. Check out the want ads or look and see what updates have been made to job postings. Ask your human resource Director where you might be able to take advantage of programs that could be available to employees on personal advancement.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is a beautiful time to look into getting a professional tarot card reading and how to meet with an astrologer. You may be interested in learning more about the cult and find it intriguing to check out schools or courses online that you can study for free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.