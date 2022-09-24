The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, September 25, 2022

As the tranquil winds of the Libra New Moon descend on you today a sense of hope and optimism returns.

While there are still six retrograde planets, this is the first opportunity all month to feel inspired rather than defeated by recent events.

Retrogrades force you to go within, to be honest with yourself and look at all the ways that things are not working.

Even though necessary, it can often feel like you were hit with a barrage of emotions resulting in not feeling confident in knowing how to move forward.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Soon, Mercury will turn direct, followed by asteroid Vesta and Pluto within the first few days of October.

Today’s New Moon is a chance to let your hope become the biggest thing and not your fears.

The Moon will shift into the partnership-orientated sign of Libra midday before the New Moon occurs exactly at 5:55 pm EDT.

Although the exact times of lunar events are not always an important factor given the current energy, angel number 555 is incredibly indicative of where you are at within your life right now.

This number means changes are in progress and imminent.

You may not know specifically what that means or how it will all play out, but things are shifting within the universe.

With the retrograde much of the change or even growth that has occurred is that below the surface, your unconscious mind or even those deep realizations that you keep to yourself.

However, this Moon, alongside Jupiter, the planet of abundance will shine a guiding light of hope for you to believe that things truly can become better.

Both the Sun and Moon are in Libra today which means that not only are your external actions and internal feelings in alignment but also your own masculine and feminine energies.

This idea of alignment or balance is one that is highlighted during this time as Libra strongly influences both.

As one of the ruling signs of Venus, Libra is all about love, but in a very reciprocal balanced partnership way.

Libra wants to make sure that you and anyone else in your life, romantic or not, are both watering each other so that you do not feel depleted or end up in one-sided relationships.

Part of this is recognizing what you need to feel in balance with yourself and then letting that be the blueprint for what you create outside of you.

Jupiter retrograde in Aries is helping you recognize more about what this means to you as well as how to achieve it in your life.

It is a chance to find peace but also to recognize that in order for things to start improving, you also need to believe and have the hope that they can.

The New Moon in Libra is the beginning of an important shift.

It is a chance for you to take everything you have been reflecting on and start to transform it into a life that is evidence of your healing and growth.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, September 25, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Libra energy reigns over your romantic life. This likely is a part of your life that you have seen some upsets in recently and are feeling unsure about how to navigate these waters. Jupiter in your sign uniting with the Libra New Moon means that abundance is possible, it just may be that you have to put yourself first.

Often times in relationships where Libra rules it seems that you have to constantly compromise or self-sacrifice in order to make something work.

But this is not the relationship of Libra. Libra requires that you advocate for yourself, that you make sure you are filling your own cup and then that you are able to discern whether you are helping or enabling your partner.

Today you should be able to get a reset as far as how you are navigating this and even what direction you want to move into next. Regardless of the outcome, when you are feeling more clearheaded everything else feels more doable.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your annual new moon is here just in time to give you that fresh new beginning that you have been actually trying to create since last autumn.

A lot of work began around that time for you and as much as you have grown in the past year you are also at the place where you need to let yourself go a bit further. It can be scary venturing outside the comfort zones of your life, especially if they are romantic.

While the Libra New Moon does not naturally indicate that you will see movement in your romantic life because Jupiter is in Aries, the zodiac sign that rules that area of your life for you, and is uniting with this lunation, it is likely that you will.

It makes sense though because knowing what you are worth, what you deserve and then moving away from cycles of wounding are exactly what you have been moving through all last year. Now it seems the universe is giving you another opportunity for growth and for love.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Libra energy is one that dominates the most important part of your life, your home. While the home is arguably an important topic for anyone, for you as a Cancer that rules the home, it becomes even more essential. Home is often how you define your stability, your success and also your own self.

Even if you grow and learn to find these feelings elsewhere and within your own self, it still remains an area that seems to make or break everything else that you are feeling. Likely this area is also under construction for you at the moment.

Whether it means you are tearing down and rebuilding or building for the first time, this is a part of your life that is in flux at the moment. This is okay, as much as it may not seem okay, it is.

To build something that actually fulfills your needs and makes you feel like it is in alignment, sometimes you do need to rebuild from the ground up. Jupiter in Aries here is blessing whatever you have going on in your life. Even if things are not exactly the way that you want, make sure that you still allow yourself to seize this new beginning.

