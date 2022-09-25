The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Get A Date During Mercury Conjunct Venus On September 26, 2022

Have you ever been in a situation where you want something so bad, and that desire makes you so nervous about getting it that you can't help but blow the whole thing, right before your eyes?

Well, that's kind of how today is going to work...for lovers. Especially for single lovers...if you want to meet up with someone today, keep this in mind: Mercury conjunct Venus is our main influence today, and that means that when it comes to love, we may very well screw it up. And how? By saying something unintentionally stupid.

But, but, but...that's not fair! Our intentions are good, and we certainly want to show only our best. How is it that we can't do something easy like...get a date? Why can we not get a date today?

Because we lose the 'gift of gab' today. We may try to finesse, seduce and influence, but all that we can really show today is how goofy we are. We can't get a date today because we can't relax and just let it flow; instead, we're pushy, giddy, immature, and just...undateable.

We might have our minds on a certain someone; we like them, we think 'maybe they like us, too' and so, we attempt to interest them. What goes wrong is that it's hard to do this when we also have Mercury conjunct Venus in the sky, so we end up not impressing them, but offending them...because we're too nervous to just trust that we're OK as is.

We overcompensate to such a degree today that potential 'dates' want to run away from us. And some signs here will display zero animal magnetism. Thanks for nothing, Mercury conjunct Venus!

The three zodiac signs who can't get a date during Mercury conjunct Venus on September 26, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The main reason you can't get a date today is that you are so much more uptight about making an impression than you are about the person you're interested in. They play a tiny role in your dating game today; you are interested in this person and you want to know them better.

That is, of course, until the obsession with them turns into self-obsession. You won't be able to stop analyzing yourself today, and instead of coming across as caring and genuine, you'll come off as someone who is so nervous that all they can possibly give another person is nervousness.

It's not that you can't get a date, it's that you are making it impossible to get to know you because you stand in the way of anything really happening. If all you can concentrate on today is how you're a hot mess, then consider yourself to be date-free on this day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Yet another humbling day for Leo, as you come to understand that being a Leo doesn't automatically make you the most desirable person there is. The problem today is in your attitude; you have really taught yourself that you are someone who needs not put any effort into dating.

You feel like people should pursue you, and that, naturally, they will. You don't raise a finger to help that out, and as the years go by, you've come to realize that...maybe you need to put yourself out there a tad more.

This "I'm royalty" thing has just so much of a shelf life, and on this day, with Mercury conjunct Venus as your main transit, you may start to realize that people aren't that interested in being your personal servant. If you want to get out there and date, Leo, then you're going to have to come down off Mount Olympus to where the people are.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There's a good explanation as to why you can't get a date today and that's because you have no idea how to get a date. You're used to being in a relationship, and you probably have lived to go from one relationship to the next for the majority of your life.

If you've found yourself single right now, then you'll have to do better; you have to try, Pisces. You might feel like you've been out of the loop for too long, but that isn't going to help. You need to accept that if you want a date, then you have to put yourself 'on the market' so to speak.

You're so close to being at peace with this idea, and still, you're not there yet. Once you accept the idea that you really are single, and that the relationships you were once in are now really and truly over, then you'll be back in the swing of things, dating-wise. As for today...no cigar.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.