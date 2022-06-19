People With These Unique Personality Traits Are The Most Authentic & Genuine

Being genuine is one of the most valuable traits of a person’s character. Genuine individuals, however, possess many other qualities that make them the people they are—– good friends, loyal partners, and respected colleagues.

If you want to find out whether or not you are a genuine person you can check these 11 special personality traits of these amazing individuals.

People with these personality traits are the most genuine and authentic:

1. They value their own opinion.

Genuine people feel respect for others and their opinion, but when it comes to taking important decisions, it’s their point of view and values that they rely on. They know their real worth and have confidence in their judgment about the things that happen.

2. According to them, money is not equal to happiness.

Most genuine people are successful, but their happiness does not mandatory relate to money. They actually find things like family and friends, much more important. So, if you think that family comes before a career or a solid bank account you might well be a genuine person.

3. They are blessed with a strong intuition.

Intuition is the ability to understand something instinctively, without the need for conscious reasoning, and could be extremely useful when communicating with others because it enables us to see other people’s true nature. Genuine people are very intuitive which helps them to understand who they are dealing with at the beginning of a new relationship.

4. They speak the truth.

As mentioned above genuine people are honest. However, that doesn’t mean they are crude. They are the kind of people who always find how, to tell the truth in the most delicate yet straightforward way. And as they are also confident they don’t try to convince others of the rightness of their opinion.

5. They are reliable.

Genuine people take responsibility for their actions and would never blame others for a mistake they have done. On top of that, these individuals are always ready to help their close ones even when they have problems of their own. Genuine people try to keep promises and would never betray a person who trusts them.

6. They learn throughout their whole life.

Genuine people are aware that knowledge could be acquired throughout their whole life, so they welcome experiences that make them grow as personalities and broaden their horizons. On top of that, they adore reading, and you can see them doing it whenever and wherever it is possible.

7. They avoid fake people.

Genuine people have a few friends and keep their close circle small because they cannot stand false or meaningless friendships. As discussed above these individuals are one of the sincerest you could ever meet, so you’ll never see them put up with fakeness in their relationships.

8. They don’t fear failure.

Genuine people are confident. That’s why they are not afraid to fail — they realize that big success cannot come without learning the valuable lessons failure can teach. What is more, they never feel afraid of accepting challenges or taking risks, and most of these people follow the motto – difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations.

9. The opinion of others doesn’t matter that much to them.

A genuine person is happy about their personality and doesn’t need the approval of others to feel comfortable with who they are. They don’t pay too much attention to who likes or doesn’t like them. It’s not that they don’t care what other people think, they do. But they wouldn’t allow anyone to stop them from doing what they believe is right to be done.

10. They're always positive.

Genuine people have as many bad days as everyone else. But they always seem to be positive because happiness comes from their state of mind, not from external circumstances. So even when bad things happen, genuine people won’t feel down or disappointed as they know that whatever the past has gone the best is always yet to come.

11. Genuine people are awesome.

These people make the best friends, colleagues, and partners because they always treat others with honesty and respect. Additionally, they are people who would help and be there for their loved ones even on their worst days.

There are many more things that could be said about genuine people but these are the most significant personality traits of all of them. So, hopefully, you and your friends possess more or all of these characteristics. If this is the case you can proudly say that you belong to this rare breed of amazing individuals blessed with many positive qualities which are extremely rare in today’s cold and fake world.

Maria Hakki is a writer for I Heart Intelligence, a Yourtango partner.

This article was originally published at I Heart Intelligence. Reprinted with permission from the author.